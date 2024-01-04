en English
Politics

New Castle County’s Comprehensive Rezoning Ordinance Withdrawn Amid Controversy

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
In a bold turn of events, New Castle County’s ordinance 23-083, a comprehensive rezoning initiative, has been withdrawn at the behest of County Executive Matt Meyer. This ordinance was originally conceived to align the zoning map with the county’s 2022 comprehensive plan, but it has since been met with considerable resistance from various quarters.

County Executive’s Stance

Matt Meyer, the County Executive, who was once a strong proponent of the ordinance, has publicly called for its removal due to perceived misinformation. Meyer has now instructed the Department of Land Use to formulate a new proposal that emphasizes environmental sustainability, racial equality, job growth, and the building of healthy communities. Furthermore, he announced the introduction of the most significant restriction on warehouse construction in New Castle County history.

Unexpected Announcement

Meyer’s sudden reversal and public declaration caught County Council members off guard. Even the bill’s co-sponsors were not informed prior to Meyer’s proclamation on social media. The council members voiced their surprise and, in some cases, a sense of disrespect due to the lack of prior communication.

Contentious Ordinance

Ordinance 23-083 has been at the epicentre of discord since October. Public protests erupted against the inclusion of certain properties in the ordinance, prompting the Department of Land Use to amend the ordinance and remove the most controversial parcels. However, this did not extinguish the opposition. Critics such as County Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle and citizen’s groups argued that the ordinance would bypass the typical public debates on land use.

Councilwoman Janet Kilpatrick, one of the bill’s sponsors, prefers a revised version of the ordinance to proceed, especially for parcels that are not contentious. This, she believes, would be fair to the landowners. Meyer, on the other hand, has acknowledged that the fate of the ordinance is now in the hands of the council and has refrained from speculating on its outcome.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

