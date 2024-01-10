New Cabinet Members Prep for Swearing-In: MPs Receive Notifications

The formation of a new cabinet in an unspecified country has begun. The process, set to be completed on Thursday, has seen at least 36 Members of Parliament (MPs) receiving calls from the Cabinet Division, indicating their selection for various roles within the new cabinet. These calls serve as official notifications for the MPs to prepare for the oath-taking ceremony.

Prime Figures of the New Cabinet

Among the notable figures who confirmed their invitations was Md Tajul Islam, Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD). Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury also confirmed his promotion to cabinet minister. The list of MPs who received calls includes prominent figures like Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, and Education Minister Dipu Moni.

Additional Invitees to the Cabinet

Beyond the aforementioned figures, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Bahauddin Nasim, Nazmul Hasan Papon, Junaid Ahmed Palak, Sazzadul Hasan, Kujendra Lal Tripura, and Dr Selim Mahmud were also among the invitees. The selection of these individuals signifies their importance in the upcoming administration.

Preparing for the Oath-Taking Ceremony

Following the confirmation of their selection, the MPs are expected to prepare for the oath-taking ceremony. The ceremony will see a new cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially sworn in. The process will be overseen by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who will administer the oath to the new cabinet members at the Bangabhaban, in front of around one thousand guests and dignitaries.

Expectations from the New Cabinet

The new cabinet, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is expected to be a mix of new and experienced faces, prioritising individuals with a clean image and steadfast loyalty to the party. The ceremony will mark the beginning of the cabinet’s journey in addressing the challenges that lie ahead, particularly in strengthening the economy.