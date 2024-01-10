en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

New Cabinet Members Prep for Swearing-In: MPs Receive Notifications

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
New Cabinet Members Prep for Swearing-In: MPs Receive Notifications

The formation of a new cabinet in an unspecified country has begun. The process, set to be completed on Thursday, has seen at least 36 Members of Parliament (MPs) receiving calls from the Cabinet Division, indicating their selection for various roles within the new cabinet. These calls serve as official notifications for the MPs to prepare for the oath-taking ceremony.

Prime Figures of the New Cabinet

Among the notable figures who confirmed their invitations was Md Tajul Islam, Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD). Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury also confirmed his promotion to cabinet minister. The list of MPs who received calls includes prominent figures like Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, and Education Minister Dipu Moni.

Additional Invitees to the Cabinet

Beyond the aforementioned figures, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Bahauddin Nasim, Nazmul Hasan Papon, Junaid Ahmed Palak, Sazzadul Hasan, Kujendra Lal Tripura, and Dr Selim Mahmud were also among the invitees. The selection of these individuals signifies their importance in the upcoming administration.

Preparing for the Oath-Taking Ceremony

Following the confirmation of their selection, the MPs are expected to prepare for the oath-taking ceremony. The ceremony will see a new cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially sworn in. The process will be overseen by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who will administer the oath to the new cabinet members at the Bangabhaban, in front of around one thousand guests and dignitaries.

Expectations from the New Cabinet

The new cabinet, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is expected to be a mix of new and experienced faces, prioritising individuals with a clean image and steadfast loyalty to the party. The ceremony will mark the beginning of the cabinet’s journey in addressing the challenges that lie ahead, particularly in strengthening the economy.

0
Asia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
10 mins ago
Hong Kong-ASEAN FTA Expansion Bolsters Business Opportunities in Textile Industry
The latest protocol amendment to the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Hong Kong and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is poised to significantly benefit Hong Kong traders and manufacturers. With the expansion of the Product Specific Rules (PSR) of origin under the agreement, a wider range of products, particularly textiles, can now acquire
Hong Kong-ASEAN FTA Expansion Bolsters Business Opportunities in Textile Industry
Taiwan's Precarious Balance and Russia's Transcontinental Dominance
52 mins ago
Taiwan's Precarious Balance and Russia's Transcontinental Dominance
Global Material Handling Equipment Market to Surge, Reaching $408.13 Billion by 2033
1 hour ago
Global Material Handling Equipment Market to Surge, Reaching $408.13 Billion by 2033
EQT Unveils New Identity as EQT Private Capital Asia; Ascott, C-WELL Jointly Acquire Singapore Property
11 mins ago
EQT Unveils New Identity as EQT Private Capital Asia; Ascott, C-WELL Jointly Acquire Singapore Property
AI and Deepfake Technology: The New Adversaries of e-KYC Verification
16 mins ago
AI and Deepfake Technology: The New Adversaries of e-KYC Verification
Mathpresso's MathGPT Surpasses OpenAI and Microsoft Models, Setting New Math Aptitude Record
37 mins ago
Mathpresso's MathGPT Surpasses OpenAI and Microsoft Models, Setting New Math Aptitude Record
Latest Headlines
World News
Winthrop Eagles Vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: A Big South Conference Basketball Showdown
18 seconds
Winthrop Eagles Vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: A Big South Conference Basketball Showdown
The Rise and Debate of AI Analysis in Mammogram Clinics
1 min
The Rise and Debate of AI Analysis in Mammogram Clinics
DRCongo's Political Turning Point: President Félix Tshisekedi's Second Term Inauguration
3 mins
DRCongo's Political Turning Point: President Félix Tshisekedi's Second Term Inauguration
Diplomatic Exchanges Between China and US: Emphasis on Consistent Policy
3 mins
Diplomatic Exchanges Between China and US: Emphasis on Consistent Policy
China's Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations
4 mins
China's Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
5 mins
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
Shifting Gears: Red Bull Changes Course in MotoGP Sponsorship
5 mins
Shifting Gears: Red Bull Changes Course in MotoGP Sponsorship
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
6 mins
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
6 mins
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app