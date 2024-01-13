New Book Unveils Buckingham Palace’s Advanced Regency Plans for Late Queen

Unveiling the veiled, Robert Hardman’s forthcoming book, “Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story” uncovers Buckingham Palace’s intricate plans for a potential regency should the late Queen’s health decline. The book, scheduled for release on January 18, has been serialized by MailOnline, revealing a previously undisclosed side of the Royal Household’s preparations for the eventual transition of power.

Regency Plans: A Delicate Matter

The book divulges the existence of prospective plans such as “regency-light” and “reversible regency,” designed to enable Prince Charles to take the Queen’s place during her reign’s final years. The Palace’s meticulous preparations are indicative of the gravity of the situation, with the Prince of Wales, now King Charles III, having been reportedly hesitant to engage in discussions on the subject.

Anticipating the Inevitable

Hardman’s book offers insights into the concerns within the Royal Household regarding the Queen’s health and the potential of her being unable to perform her duties. It discloses that the Queen herself was conscious of her declining health. Rather than dwelling on the impending, she chose to prioritize spending quality time and creating joyful memories with her family during her final year.

Transition to Charles III

The book also discloses that planning for King Charles III’s accession and coronation began as early as 2015. Subsequent to the Queen’s demise, the King and Prince of Wales were privy to a mock-up video of the Accession Council, a significant part of the transition process. While the government had expressed concerns about potential civil unrest following the Queen’s death, witnessing the public’s support for the new King assuaged these apprehensions.