New Beginnings for Cuba, Guyana, and Venezuela: A Look at 2024

As the calendar turned to 2024, three nations in the Caribbean and South American region – Cuba, Guyana, and Venezuela – have been making waves in their respective arenas. Cuba marked the 65th anniversary of its 1959 Revolution, a testament to the resilience of its socialist regime in the face of persistent economic challenges, largely because of U.S. sanctions. Meanwhile, Guyana basked in the spotlight of its burgeoning oil and gas industry, propelling it to become the fastest-growing oil-producing nation globally and securing its leadership in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Unprecedented Growth in Guyana

As it assumes the chairmanship of CARICOM, Guyana’s economic rise is nothing short of spectacular. The nation’s newfound wealth, fueled by its nascent oil and gas sector, positions it as a significant player within the Caribbean community. The rapid development has not only boosted its domestic economy but also enhanced its geopolitical standing.

Resolution of the Essequibo Dispute

Adding another feather to its cap, Guyana has played a pivotal role in the peaceful resolution of the long-standing Essequibo territorial dispute with Venezuela. This was achieved through the Argyle Accord, signed on December 14, 2023. The accord aimed at de-escalating tensions and fostering cooperation between the two nations, underscoring Guyana’s commitment to regional peace and security.

Venezuela’s Economic Resurgence

The beginning of 2024 also marked Venezuela’s 10th consecutive quarter of economic expansion. The country’s sights are set on joining the BRICS alliance, an ambitious move that could open up greater international investment and market access. This economic resurgence is a noteworthy development, considering the country’s previous economic challenges.

Diplomatic Moves in the Region

Adding to the region’s dynamic political landscape was the exchange of diplomat Alex Saab from U.S. custody to Venezuela. The move, facilitated by the quiet diplomacy of St. Vincent, Qatar, and the USA, hints at potential improvements in relations and the pursuit of mutual interests in the region. It is another example of the region’s capacity for diplomatic solutions to complex issues.

The events unfolding in Cuba, Guyana, and Venezuela at the start of 2024 depict a region that is evolving and growing. The 65th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution, the economic boom in Guyana, and the sustained growth in Venezuela are all significant milestones. The successful resolution of the Essequibo dispute and the diplomatic exchange of Alex Saab further underscore the potential for progress in economic and diplomatic cooperation in the region. As these countries continue to navigate their unique paths, their stories are sure to captivate the world.