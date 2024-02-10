Kombewa Municipality Unveils State-of-the-Art Administrative Headquarters

In the heart of Kisumu County, residents of Kombewa Municipality, Seme Sub-County, gathered today to celebrate the grand opening of their new administrative headquarters building. A testament to progress and unity, this state-of-the-art facility promises a conducive environment for government officers to better serve the people.

Advertisment

The magnificent building, nestled in the vibrant community of Kombewa Municipality, will house the Sub-County Treasury and various departmental offices. This strategic move aligns with the government's ongoing efforts to bring essential services closer to the people.

Flora Mworoa, Nyanza Regional Commissioner, expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the national government and Dr. James Nyikal, Seme Member of Parliament, for their unwavering commitment to seeing the project through to fruition. In her address, Mworoa emphasized the importance of a continued unitary approach between both tiers of government.

Uniting for a Secure Tomorrow

Advertisment

Calling upon residents to work hand in hand with law enforcement officers, Mworoa stressed the need for collective action to combat insecurity. She criticized certain Beach Management Units for morphing into cartels, urging them to serve the interests of the people. In a stern warning, Mworoa vowed stern actions against public officers found colluding with brewers of illicit alcohol.

Commending two chiefs for their relentless work in eradicating illicit brews from their jurisdictions, Mworoa acknowledged land as a significant obstacle in building new offices. She praised Dr. Nyikal for his invaluable assistance in purchasing a five-acre piece of land for a new Police Division.

Safeguarding the Community

Advertisment

Addressing the issue of Disco Matangas, Mworoa informed residents of the continued ban, citing these venues as hotspots for early pregnancies. She further emphasized the importance of community involvement in curbing such issues.

The ceremony was attended by Ms. Beverly Onkwoba, Secretary of National Administration in the Ministry of Interior Security and Coordination, and other esteemed guests. As the people of Kombewa Municipality rejoice in their new administrative headquarters, they stand united in their pursuit of progress, collaboration, and a brighter future.

The opening of the new administrative headquarters building in Kombewa Municipality marks a significant milestone for the residents of Seme Sub-County, Kisumu County. This state-of-the-art facility not only brings government services closer to the people but also fosters unity and cooperation between national and county governments.