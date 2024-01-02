en English
Politics

New Adjudication Committee to Expedite Citizenship Applications

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
In a move to streamline the citizenship application process, the Department of Home Affairs has set up a Naturalisation Adjudication Committee. This strategic decision aims to make the naturalization process more efficient and ensure timely decisions on citizenship applications. This initiative is likely a response to previous backlogs or delays in the application process, which have proven to be a significant issue for applicants awaiting decisions on their status.

Expedited Citizenship Application Process

The committee’s primary role is to review applications, assess eligibility, and make decisions regarding naturalization. By doing so, it hopes to reduce waiting times, provide clarity, and bring certainty to applicants. However, the effectiveness of this committee will hinge on several factors, such as its resources, decision-making criteria, and balancing thoroughness with speed in the adjudication process.

Implications for Migrants

This development follows the Biden administration’s efforts to expedite the citizenship application process for migrants, providing fast work permits for those who cross lawfully. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has set up a pre-registration program to process work permits more swiftly for migrants using the CBP One app appointment system. The processing time for work permits associated with CBP One has been reduced significantly to approximately 30 days, down from four or more months.

Further Developments Worldwide

In related news, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree creating a simplified naturalization process for foreigners who join the Russian armed forces on a contractual basis. This move allows them to obtain Russian citizenship in an expedited way. It requires the registration of fingerprints and mandates that citizenship applications be processed within three months. Spouses, children, and parents of such foreigners are also eligible for fast-tracked Russian citizenship. This decree comes amid escalating tensions in the region, following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Politics
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

