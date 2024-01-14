New ₹9 Crore Building Stands Unused at Indrapuri School, Students Remain in Old Facility

Despite the completion of a grand new building that approximately cost ₹9 crore, around 1,500 students at Government Senior Secondary School Indrapuri remain confined to an old, inadequate facility. This state-of-the-art building, which began construction in 2016, has witnessed transitions through three different government regimes – Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress, and currently the Aam Aadmi Party. Yet, it remains uninaugurated and unused.

Years of Anticipation Unfulfilled

Students who joined in Class 6, with dreams of enjoying the new amenities, are now in Class 12 and face the end of their school tenure without experiencing the promised infrastructure. The school has evolved from a primary education institution to a middle, then high, and now emerging as a senior secondary school. Despite these advancements, the capacity of the school has not been expanded.

The Unused Infrastructure

The new building stands equipped with 21 classrooms, dedicated spaces for labs, staff rooms, a principal’s room, a library, a computer lab, and a playground. Moreover, additional infrastructural benefits like a swimming pool and play court which are absent in the old building are available in the new one. Yet, the students continue to make do with the limited facilities of the old structure.

Political Perspectives on the Delays

Former MLA Ranjit Dhillon of SAD, under whose tenure the project was initiated, spoke of the acquisition and planning process. Former Congress MLA Sanjay Talwar attributed the delay to Covid-19 disruptions and political credit concerns. Current AAP MLA Daljit Grewal, however, was unavailable for comment. The school’s teachers and the principal have acknowledged the challenges of operating in the old building and expressed their eagerness to transition to the new facility.