Local News

Nevşehir Mayor Dr. Mehmet Savran Engages with Local Community

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
In a recent demonstration of community engagement, Nevşehir Mayor Dr. Mehmet Savran visited the 2000 Evler District, where he actively interacted with local tradesmen and citizens. This visit forms part of his ongoing commitment to remain connected with the grassroots and to understand their needs first-hand.

Engaging in ‘Sohbet’

Known for his approachable demeanor, Mayor Savran indulged in conversations, or ‘sohbet’ as it’s locally known, with the residents. These ‘sohbet’ are not merely casual talks but meaningful interactions aimed at gathering feedback, understanding the concerns of the people, and discussing their demands and suggestions.

Empowering Local Tradesmen

During his visit, Savran also inaugurated a newly established business in the neighborhood. The act was more than a simple inauguration; it was a testament to the importance the municipal administration places on local tradesmen. By emphasizing their value, he highlighted the belief that these tradesmen are the backbone of the local economy, vital to the community’s overall growth.

Commitment to Serve

Dr. Mehmet Savran, while addressing the tradesmen, stressed on their role in shaping the city’s future. He acknowledged the significance of their opinions and criticisms and reaffirmed the municipality’s dedication to meet their expectations. Savran reassured them of his commitment to work diligently to provide the services they’ve requested, aiming to create a more prosperous Nevşehir.

Local News Politics Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

