Nevşehir Mayor Dr. Mehmet Savran Engages with Local Community

In a recent demonstration of community engagement, Nevşehir Mayor Dr. Mehmet Savran visited the 2000 Evler District, where he actively interacted with local tradesmen and citizens. This visit forms part of his ongoing commitment to remain connected with the grassroots and to understand their needs first-hand.

Engaging in ‘Sohbet’

Known for his approachable demeanor, Mayor Savran indulged in conversations, or ‘sohbet’ as it’s locally known, with the residents. These ‘sohbet’ are not merely casual talks but meaningful interactions aimed at gathering feedback, understanding the concerns of the people, and discussing their demands and suggestions.

Empowering Local Tradesmen

During his visit, Savran also inaugurated a newly established business in the neighborhood. The act was more than a simple inauguration; it was a testament to the importance the municipal administration places on local tradesmen. By emphasizing their value, he highlighted the belief that these tradesmen are the backbone of the local economy, vital to the community’s overall growth.

Commitment to Serve

Dr. Mehmet Savran, while addressing the tradesmen, stressed on their role in shaping the city’s future. He acknowledged the significance of their opinions and criticisms and reaffirmed the municipality’s dedication to meet their expectations. Savran reassured them of his commitment to work diligently to provide the services they’ve requested, aiming to create a more prosperous Nevşehir.