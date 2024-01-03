Nevada’s Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County’s Top Official Resigns

Washoe County’s top election official, Jamie Rodriguez, has announced her resignation ahead of Nevada’s upcoming presidential preference primary on February 6. Her decision to step down comes amidst a wave of turnover in election officials across the state, with 11 of Nevada’s 17 counties replacing key figures since the 2020 elections. Rodriguez’s last working day will be on March 15, although she plans to use her accrued time off before this date. Her reasons for resigning include the pursuit of other opportunities and a desire to spend more time with her family.

The Wave of Change in Nevada’s Election Office

Since the 2020 elections, Nevada has seen a significant shift in the personnel overseeing its electoral processes. Key positions have changed in 11 out of 17 counties, largely between 2020 and the midterms in 2022. Jamie Rodriguez’s resignation follows that of Washoe County’s previous registrar, Deanna Spikula, who stepped down in June 2022. Spikula’s resignation was prompted by death threats and harassment, leading to a rapid turnover and understaffing that adversely affected the county’s election processes according to an audit.

Next Steps for Washoe County

Following Rodriguez’s departure, Cari-Ann Burgess will step in as the deputy registrar of voters. To support the transition, Assistant County Manager Kate Thomas, who previously served as Nevada’s Deputy Secretary of State, will assist the registrar’s office. However, the reasons for Rodriguez’s resignation have not been confirmed to be related to the threats and process changes that led to Spikula’s departure.

Efforts to Retain Election Officials

In response to the high turnover, Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar has been focusing on initiatives to retain election officials. This includes the introduction of new state laws to protect them from harassment and the provision of training programs to equip new officials with the necessary skills and knowledge. The impact of these efforts on the stability of Nevada’s election offices remains to be seen.