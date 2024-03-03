Nevada Seeks Lawyers as Poll Workers, Offers Continuing Education Credits Amid Staffing Crisis

In an innovative move to address the shortage of poll workers in Nevada, Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar is inviting lawyers to volunteer during elections, promising them continuing education credits in return. This initiative aims to leverage the legal community's expertise to ensure the smooth conduct of elections, especially in a swing state like Nevada where every vote is critical.

Addressing the Poll Worker Shortage

Nevada, like many states across the U.S., is facing a significant challenge in recruiting poll workers, a situation exacerbated by the contentious political climate following the 2020 presidential election. Aguilar's strategy not only seeks to fill the staffing gap but also to bring in individuals with a strong understanding of law and procedure, which is increasingly important in today's complex electoral environment. The initiative mirrors efforts in other states that have also turned to lawyers and law students to staff polling stations.

Enhancing Election Security and Integrity

The move comes as part of Aguilar's broader effort to protect election workers and uphold the integrity of the electoral process. Following his victory over a Republican election denier in the 2022 midterms, Aguilar has been vocal about creating a safer and more respectful atmosphere for election staff. Legislation making it a felony to harass or intimidate election workers in Nevada, signed by Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo last year, underscores the state's commitment to safeguarding its democratic processes.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

While the initiative is promising, its success in Nevada, where the legal community is concentrated in urban areas, may face hurdles in reaching rural counties in need of poll workers. However, Aguilar remains optimistic, believing in the legal community's dedication to democracy. The initiative not only addresses the immediate need for poll workers but also strengthens the pipeline of knowledgeable individuals who could serve as full-time election workers in the future. As Nevada prepares for upcoming elections, the innovative approach to recruiting poll workers could serve as a model for other states facing similar challenges.