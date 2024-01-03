Nevada Election Official Resigns Amid High Turnover Trend

In a sudden development, Jamie Rodriguez, the Registrar of Voters in Washoe County, Nevada, has stepped down from her position, less than a month before the crucial February 6 presidential preference primary. Citing a desire to explore opportunities beyond electoral processes and allocate more time to her family, Rodriguez’s exit marks another significant instance in the continuing trend of high turnover among election officials in Nevada.

Washoe County’s Registrar of Voters Resigns

Since the 2020 election, 11 of Nevada’s 17 counties have seen shifts in their top county election positions. This includes the resignation of Washoe County’s previous registrar, Deanna Spikula, who left her role in 2022 amidst death threats and harassment. Rodriguez, who took over the county’s election system post Spikula’s exit, served in the position for less than two years, during which she made notable strides within the department. Her efforts included doubling the office’s staff and implementing numerous legislative changes.

Successor Ensures Smooth Transition

Despite the sudden resignation, Cari-Ann Burgess, the current Deputy Registrar and Rodriguez’s successor, has assured that the preparations for the forthcoming primary are well underway. Burgess, who joined the department in September 2023, will serve as the interim registrar until the County Commission makes a formal appointment. In the interim, the county’s Assistant Manager, Kate Thomas, will extend her support to the Registrar’s office during the transition.

Election Officials: A Statewide Concern

The frequent turnover among Nevada’s election officials has been attributed to multiple factors, including threats and harassment fueled by falsified claims about the 2020 election, a lack of state support, and difficulties in enforcing new voting procedures such as the universal mail ballot system. In response to this, Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar has been advocating for laws to protect election officials from harassment and creating training resources for new officials. However, Aguilar’s office has yet to release a statement regarding Rodriguez’s sudden resignation. As the state grapples with these systemic issues, the impact on the 2024 election cycle, starting with the February 6 presidential preference primary, remains to be seen.