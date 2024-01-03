en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Nevada Election Official Resigns Amid High Turnover Trend

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Nevada Election Official Resigns Amid High Turnover Trend

In a sudden development, Jamie Rodriguez, the Registrar of Voters in Washoe County, Nevada, has stepped down from her position, less than a month before the crucial February 6 presidential preference primary. Citing a desire to explore opportunities beyond electoral processes and allocate more time to her family, Rodriguez’s exit marks another significant instance in the continuing trend of high turnover among election officials in Nevada.

Washoe County’s Registrar of Voters Resigns

Since the 2020 election, 11 of Nevada’s 17 counties have seen shifts in their top county election positions. This includes the resignation of Washoe County’s previous registrar, Deanna Spikula, who left her role in 2022 amidst death threats and harassment. Rodriguez, who took over the county’s election system post Spikula’s exit, served in the position for less than two years, during which she made notable strides within the department. Her efforts included doubling the office’s staff and implementing numerous legislative changes.

Successor Ensures Smooth Transition

Despite the sudden resignation, Cari-Ann Burgess, the current Deputy Registrar and Rodriguez’s successor, has assured that the preparations for the forthcoming primary are well underway. Burgess, who joined the department in September 2023, will serve as the interim registrar until the County Commission makes a formal appointment. In the interim, the county’s Assistant Manager, Kate Thomas, will extend her support to the Registrar’s office during the transition.

Election Officials: A Statewide Concern

The frequent turnover among Nevada’s election officials has been attributed to multiple factors, including threats and harassment fueled by falsified claims about the 2020 election, a lack of state support, and difficulties in enforcing new voting procedures such as the universal mail ballot system. In response to this, Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar has been advocating for laws to protect election officials from harassment and creating training resources for new officials. However, Aguilar’s office has yet to release a statement regarding Rodriguez’s sudden resignation. As the state grapples with these systemic issues, the impact on the 2024 election cycle, starting with the February 6 presidential preference primary, remains to be seen.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

High Turnover Continues in Nevada's Election Administration as Jamie Rodriguez Resigns

By BNN Correspondents

Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash

By BNN Correspondents

Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amidst Controversy

By Shivani Chauhan

Controversy Erupts Over Jason Schofield's Nomination for Assistant City Clerk Role

By BNN Correspondents

Guilty of Voter Fraud, Former Commissioner Withdraws Candidacy for Cit ...
@Elections · 20 mins
Guilty of Voter Fraud, Former Commissioner Withdraws Candidacy for Cit ...
heart comment 0
Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws Candidacy Amid Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws Candidacy Amid Controversy
Voter Fraud Convict Withdraws Nomination Amidst Controversy in Troy City Council

By BNN Correspondents

Voter Fraud Convict Withdraws Nomination Amidst Controversy in Troy City Council
Backlash Forces Jason Schofield to Withdraw Assistant City Clerk Nomination

By BNN Correspondents

Backlash Forces Jason Schofield to Withdraw Assistant City Clerk Nomination
Brent Orrin Hatch Steps Into the Political Arena: Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate Seat

By BNN Correspondents

Brent Orrin Hatch Steps Into the Political Arena: Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate Seat
Latest Headlines
World News
County Council Reappoints Dr. Monica Taylor as Chair for Another Two Years
10 seconds
County Council Reappoints Dr. Monica Taylor as Chair for Another Two Years
SLU Basketball Team's Strategic Pivot Amidst Injuries: A Return to Fast-Paced Play in Sight
15 seconds
SLU Basketball Team's Strategic Pivot Amidst Injuries: A Return to Fast-Paced Play in Sight
Amazon Prime Video's 'Thursday Night Football' Records Significant Viewership Growth
20 seconds
Amazon Prime Video's 'Thursday Night Football' Records Significant Viewership Growth
City Council Pledges Significant Financial Commitment to Affordable Housing
32 seconds
City Council Pledges Significant Financial Commitment to Affordable Housing
Virginia Beach Trail Project Gets $14.9M Federal Boost
37 seconds
Virginia Beach Trail Project Gets $14.9M Federal Boost
High Turnover Continues in Nevada's Election Administration as Jamie Rodriguez Resigns
43 seconds
High Turnover Continues in Nevada's Election Administration as Jamie Rodriguez Resigns
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
5 mins
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
5 mins
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
5 mins
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
25 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app