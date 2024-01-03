en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Nevada Election Official Jamie Rodriguez Resigns Amid Critical Voting Period

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Nevada Election Official Jamie Rodriguez Resigns Amid Critical Voting Period

Respected Nevada election official, Jamie Rodriguez, has announced her resignation as the Washoe County Registrar of Voters, sending ripples through the state’s political landscape. The announcement comes at a critical time, just ahead of the early voting for the presidential preference primary slated for February 6. Rodriguez, who has played a pivotal role in the county’s election office since assuming office in 2022, is stepping down to explore new opportunities and devote more time to her family.

High Turnover Impacting Election Processes

Washoe County has seen significant turbulence in its election office with Rodriguez’s departure marking the latest in a series of turnovers. Since the 2020 election, 11 of Nevada’s 17 counties have witnessed changes in top county election positions. Rodriguez’s predecessor, Deanna Spikula, resigned in 2022 amid threats and harassment, reflecting the mounting pressures facing election officials. A county audit suggests that rapid turnover and understaffing have impacted election processes and communication, raising concerns about the smooth conduct of future elections.

Deputy Registrar Steps Up

Following Rodriguez’s resignation, Deputy Registrar of Voters Cari-Ann Burgess has been appointed as her replacement. Burgess comes with a wealth of experience, having served in election roles in Minnesota and rural Douglas County, Nevada. With the imminent presidential preference primary, Burgess’s appointment brings much-needed stability to the office.

Statewide Efforts to Retain Election Officials

Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar has been working diligently to improve the retention of election officials across the state. In a bid to protect election workers from harassment and intimidation, he has backed legislation providing training and resources to new officials. However, it remains unclear if these statewide efforts had any bearing on Rodriguez’s decision to resign.

In the wake of Rodriguez’s resignation, the spotlight now turns to Burgess and her ability to maintain the integrity of the county’s election processes amidst ongoing staff changes and the pressures of the impending presidential primary.

0
Politics United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Turkey's Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look

By Safak Costu

Nevada's Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County's Top Official Resigns

By Salman Khan

Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics

By Aqsa Younas Rana

County Council Reappoints Dr. Monica Taylor as Chair for Another Two Years

By BNN Correspondents

Nevada Election Official Resigns Amid High Turnover Trend ...
@Elections · 1 min
Nevada Election Official Resigns Amid High Turnover Trend ...
heart comment 0
Alexander County Honors Late Commissioner Dr. Jeffrey Peal with Monument

By BNN Correspondents

Alexander County Honors Late Commissioner Dr. Jeffrey Peal with Monument
City Council Pledges Significant Financial Commitment to Affordable Housing

By Rizwan Shah

City Council Pledges Significant Financial Commitment to Affordable Housing
Dangerous Incident at DWI Checkpoint in New Mexico Highlights its Importance

By Bijay Laxmi

Dangerous Incident at DWI Checkpoint in New Mexico Highlights its Importance
Virginia Beach Trail Project Gets $14.9M Federal Boost

By Waqas Arain

Virginia Beach Trail Project Gets $14.9M Federal Boost
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkey's Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look
37 seconds
Turkey's Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look
Nevada's Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County's Top Official Resigns
40 seconds
Nevada's Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County's Top Official Resigns
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support
41 seconds
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support
Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics
44 seconds
Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics
Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease
44 seconds
Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease
Lubbock Health Department Tracks Rising Respiratory Illnesses Amid Flu Season
45 seconds
Lubbock Health Department Tracks Rising Respiratory Illnesses Amid Flu Season
FDA Warns Omeza Over Manufacturing Issues: A Peek into Regulatory Oversight
47 seconds
FDA Warns Omeza Over Manufacturing Issues: A Peek into Regulatory Oversight
Triathlon Zimbabwe Gears Up for Action-Packed Season
49 seconds
Triathlon Zimbabwe Gears Up for Action-Packed Season
County Council Reappoints Dr. Monica Taylor as Chair for Another Two Years
1 min
County Council Reappoints Dr. Monica Taylor as Chair for Another Two Years
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
26 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app