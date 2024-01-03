Nevada Election Official Jamie Rodriguez Resigns Amid Critical Voting Period

Respected Nevada election official, Jamie Rodriguez, has announced her resignation as the Washoe County Registrar of Voters, sending ripples through the state’s political landscape. The announcement comes at a critical time, just ahead of the early voting for the presidential preference primary slated for February 6. Rodriguez, who has played a pivotal role in the county’s election office since assuming office in 2022, is stepping down to explore new opportunities and devote more time to her family.

High Turnover Impacting Election Processes

Washoe County has seen significant turbulence in its election office with Rodriguez’s departure marking the latest in a series of turnovers. Since the 2020 election, 11 of Nevada’s 17 counties have witnessed changes in top county election positions. Rodriguez’s predecessor, Deanna Spikula, resigned in 2022 amid threats and harassment, reflecting the mounting pressures facing election officials. A county audit suggests that rapid turnover and understaffing have impacted election processes and communication, raising concerns about the smooth conduct of future elections.

Deputy Registrar Steps Up

Following Rodriguez’s resignation, Deputy Registrar of Voters Cari-Ann Burgess has been appointed as her replacement. Burgess comes with a wealth of experience, having served in election roles in Minnesota and rural Douglas County, Nevada. With the imminent presidential preference primary, Burgess’s appointment brings much-needed stability to the office.

Statewide Efforts to Retain Election Officials

Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar has been working diligently to improve the retention of election officials across the state. In a bid to protect election workers from harassment and intimidation, he has backed legislation providing training and resources to new officials. However, it remains unclear if these statewide efforts had any bearing on Rodriguez’s decision to resign.

In the wake of Rodriguez’s resignation, the spotlight now turns to Burgess and her ability to maintain the integrity of the county’s election processes amidst ongoing staff changes and the pressures of the impending presidential primary.