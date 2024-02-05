Nevada County Kicks Off 2024 Presidential Primary Election with Ballot Mailing

The countdown to the 2024 Presidential Primary Election in Nevada County is on, with ballots hitting mailboxes today. The upcoming election, slated for March 5, 2024, encompasses a variety of choices from the Presidential candidates to local government offices. As the nation's focus narrows onto the election, Nevada County voters are gearing up to make their voices heard.

Candidates and Measures on the Ballot

The ballot is a comprehensive political showcase, featuring candidates for the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, state legislature, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, and the Nevada City Council. Beyond the individuals, voters will also weigh in on a state proposition and three local ballot measures. The Elections Office has ensured voters who have received a nonpartisan ballot and expected to see presidential candidates listed, can contact them for assistance.

Options for Returning Ballots

Once received, ballots can be promptly returned via mail or deposited in drop boxes scattered across the county, right up to Election Day. For those who prefer the traditional method, in-person voting at Truckee Town Hall or at vote centers are an option. These centers will operate on staggered schedules from February 24 until Election Day.

Guides and Ballot Tracking

Voters should anticipate two Voter Information Guides - one from the county and one from the state. If these guides or the ballots are not received by February 12, the Elections Office should be contacted immediately. The Nevada County Elections website is a valuable resource for information on drop box locations, voter registration at registertovote.ca.gov, voter registration status at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov, and ballot tracking at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov. To stay updated, residents can subscribe to the Ballot Bulletin monthly email newsletter.

As the 2024 Presidential Primary Election approaches, the residents of Nevada County are ready to partake in this democratic exercise. With a variety of voting options and comprehensive resources, the county ensures every citizen has the opportunity to vote and make a difference.