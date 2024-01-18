en English
Israel

Netanyahu’s Likud Party Accused of Courting Opposition Amid Wartime Challenges

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
Netanyahu’s Likud Party Accused of Courting Opposition Amid Wartime Challenges

Israel’s ruling Likud party, helmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is reportedly seeking to bolster its wartime coalition by reaching out to opposition leaders, Yair Lapid and Avigdor Liberman, according to Hebrew media. The move comes amidst a backdrop of declining public support and internal governmental strife that threatens the stability of Netanyahu’s administration.

The Alleged Offers

Reports suggest that the Likud party offered the role of national security minister to Lapid, a position currently held by Itamar Ben Gvir. Liberman, on the other hand, was purportedly asked to pledge not to resign until the end of the war. However, both opposition leaders have reportedly spurned these proposals, further compounding the Likud party’s challenges. Lapid, a strong advocate for elections, rebuffed the offer, refusing to serve under Netanyahu. Liberman, who has consistently voiced his opposition to joining a Netanyahu-led government, maintained his stance and declined the proposition.

An Unlikely Alliance

In the midst of these political maneuvers, the National Unity party, led by Benny Gantz, stands out as the only opposition party to have joined Netanyahu’s coalition in a wartime measure. This alliance, however, has not been sufficient to quell the turbulence within Israel’s political landscape or stave off the Likud party’s dwindling public support.

Declining Public Support for Likud

Recent polls have indicated a significant drop in potential seats for the Likud party if elections were to be held in the immediate future. This drop in public support corresponds with growing dissatisfaction among the Israeli populace, who are seeking stability and unity in their government during this tumultuous time.

Internal Challenges within Netanyahu’s Government

Netanyahu’s government faces not only external opposition but also internal discord. Notably, Itamar Ben Gvir, the current national security minister, has emerged as a contentious figure. Ben Gvir has threatened to vote against certain government policies and has openly contradicted Netanyahu’s stance on Gaza. Such internal challenges, coupled with the alleged rejection of coalition offers by Lapid and Liberman, cast a shadow over the Likud party’s governance strategy.

While the Likud party has categorically denied making any offers to Lapid and Liberman, the veracity of these reports remains a topic of contention. Amid the clamor of war and political upheaval, the need for unity and accountability within the Israeli government has never been more significant.

Israel Politics
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

