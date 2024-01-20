Netanyahu's Controversial Politics: Power Retention Amidst Rising Challenges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent political maneuvers, seen by some as an effort to cling onto power amidst rising challenges, have sparked debates and controversy. His divergence from President Joe Biden's stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, coupled with his dismissal of the Oslo peace agreement, has been interpreted as an appeal to his right-wing base and a continuation of his penchant for adopting hardline viewpoints for political advantage.

Netanyahu's Political Struggles

Netanyahu's political position has been shaky, with continual attempts to unseat him being thwarted through alliances with right-wing entities. The anticipation that he could face political sidelining post the Gaza conflict, lends credence to the theory that he could be incentivized to prolong the military offensive to ensure his political longevity.

Internal and External Criticism

Israel is currently grappling with international isolation due to rising Palestinian causalities, and escalating domestic criticism over the government's inability to prevent a major terrorist attack on October 7, causing 1,200 fatalities. Netanyahu's reaction, which included forming a unity wartime government and pushing for judicial reforms, has drawn public ire for increasing his power and undermining democracy, leading to widespread protests.

Opposition Voices and Future Predictions

Opposition figures, notably Yair Lapid and retired general Amos Yadlin, have advocated for Netanyahu's resignation, citing his war management and the intelligence failure preceding the October attack. Certain Israeli leaders, such as President Isaac Herzog, have stressed the importance of addressing the nation's trauma prior to considering peace solutions. Analysts suggest Netanyahu's rightward shift is a calculated move to secure domestic support, while others foresee a realignment in Israeli politics following the resolution of the current crisis.

