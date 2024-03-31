Netanyahu Undergoes Hernia Surgery Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict; Erdogan Eyes Victory in Istanbul Elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled for hernia surgery this Sunday, with Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin stepping in during his absence. This development occurs amidst ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Concurrently, Turkey's municipal elections see President Recep Tayyip Erdogan aiming to reclaim Istanbul from the opposition, amidst economic turmoil.

Advertisment

Netanyahu's Health and Political Landscape

Netanyahu's surgery comes at a critical time, following a medical implantation of a pacemaker in July 2023 and amidst a turbulent conflict with Hamas. The Israeli military has been actively targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad positions, including a precise airstrike near Al Aqsa hospital in Gaza, aiming to minimize civilian harm. This surgical intervention spotlights the personal health challenges faced by leaders amid national crises.

Turkey's Tense Municipal Elections

In Turkey, the spotlight is on Istanbul's municipal elections, with Erdogan and his party seeking to unseat current Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. The elections occur against a backdrop of severe economic distress, with inflation soaring and the lira depreciating significantly. Erdogan's campaign has been vigorous, positioning the election as crucial for Istanbul's future, while <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/31/world/middleeast