Netanyahu to Bipartisan US Congressional Delegation: 'We Have to Win. There is No Substitute for Victory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed a bipartisan US Congressional delegation, led by AIPAC, to Jerusalem today, emphasizing the importance of US-Israel relations in the face of escalating regional tensions. In a detailed briefing, Netanyahu outlined the threats from Iran and its proxies, particularly Hezbollah's recent activities, and discussed Israel's strategic responses.

Strategic Dialogue and Bipartisan Support

The meeting, attended by key figures such as Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and a diverse group of US Congress members, served as a platform for Netanyahu to express gratitude for American support and to clarify Israel's stance and action plans against threats. Netanyahu's message underscored the critical nature of bipartisan support in the US for Israel's security and sovereignty, especially during these volatile times.

Iran and Hezbollah: The Immediate Threats

Netanyahu highlighted Iran's shift towards a more aggressive stance against Israel, demonstrated by the formal policy changes and the direct involvement of Hezbollah in recent attacks. The Prime Minister detailed the complexities of facing a multifaceted threat from Iran's proxies across the region, including the precision rocket attacks from areas as far as Yemen and Iraq, emphasizing the need for a decisive victory over these genocidal attacks.

Netanyahu stated, 'We have to win. There is no substitute for victory. However, it doesn't nullify the other needs: How to take care of Hezbollah, how to take care of Iran, how to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, which would make this threat a hundred times bigger, how to prevent these militias from firing into Israel rockets from Yemen or from Baghdad, precise rockets that could reach this room right now. How do we deal with that? These are big questions, but it starts with a necessary condition—and that condition is that those who launched this genocidal attack must be defeated.

Israel's Response and Future Steps

The strategy to combat these threats involves a multi-pronged approach, focusing on the destruction of Hamas's military and governing capabilities in Gaza, securing the release of hostages, and ensuring long-term security against further aggression from Gaza. Netanyahu's discussions with the US delegation also touched on the broader implications of these conflicts, including the potential for a wider regional war and the importance of international cooperation to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The meeting between Netanyahu and the US Congressional delegation in Jerusalem reflects a crucial moment in Israel-US relations, showcasing a united front against common threats while navigating the intricate dynamics of Middle Eastern politics. As regional tensions continue to escalate, the outcomes of such strategic dialogues will likely play a significant role in shaping the international response and the future stability of the region.