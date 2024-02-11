In the wake of US President Joe Biden's comments that Israel's military response to Hamas was 'over the top', Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his gratitude for Biden's support during the conflict but admitted uncertainty regarding the exact meaning of Biden's statement. This revelation came during an interview with Fox News Sunday.

A Defense Amidst Criticism

Netanyahu, in addressing the criticisms of Israel's plan to enter Rafah, argued that Israel was taking necessary measures to evacuate civilians and those warning against entering Rafah were 'basically saying lose the war'. Dismissing Biden's comments, Netanyahu insisted that Israel was doing the 'right thing' in Gaza.

The United States, through National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, has cautioned against Israel's assault on Rafah, and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield has stated that a military operation in the city 'cannot proceed' under current conditions.

Despite the opposition, Netanyahu downplayed the scale of the invasion, stating that Rafah represents a small percentage of Gaza and that an estimated 1.4 million people are currently in the area. He also stated that his administration has cleared a region north of Rafah and is working on a detailed plan to provide civilians with a safe place to go.

A Grim Toll

Gaza's Hamas-controlled health ministry reported that more than 28,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the onset of the war, with thousands injured and millions displaced. At least 224 Israeli soldiers have been killed, according to Israeli military officials.

Victory Within Reach

In an interview with ABC News, Netanyahu stated that 'victory is within reach' and that the Israeli Defense Forces have been directed to plan for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people from Rafah ahead of this invasion. He emphasized that safe passage would be provided for civilians to leave the area.

Netanyahu pushed back against calls for Israel not to enter Rafah, stating that those who say so are 'basically saying lose the war. Keep Hamas there.' According to Israeli officials, at least 1,200 people have been killed and 6,900 others have been injured by Hamas and other Palestinian militants since Oct. 7.

The grim numbers reported by Gaza's Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health stand at least 28,064 people killed, and 67,611 others wounded by Israeli forces since Oct. 7.

As the conflict continues, Netanyahu's stance remains firm, emphasizing that Israel is doing what is necessary to secure victory, even amidst criticism from key allies and world leaders. The question remains, however, as to what the true cost of this victory will be.