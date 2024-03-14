Netanyahu Rejects US-Backed Plan for Fatah Rule in Gaza, Spurring Political Backlash

After the recent news that Clans, civilian families and activists in Gaza may hand over the task of distributing aid in the besieged Strip in order to avoid its reaching Hamas, new information about the rule of Gaza has surfaced.

Informed sources have reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a plan submitted by the security establishment to enable the Fatah movement to rule in Gaza, as quoted by the newspaper "Yedioth Ahronot" on Thursday.

It also pointed out that the plan, which was supported by the United States, stipulated that the Israeli side would train Palestinians, specifically activists from Fatah, led by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, to counter Hamas ' influence in the Strip.

Strategic Shift or Status Quo?

The said Plan, which was submitted to the political leadership in recent weeks, aimed at preventing humanitarian aid and food from reaching the hands of Hamas, pushing the movement out of power and decision-making circles in central and northern Gaza, laying the foundations for the formation of a Palestinian government in Gaza after the war, and reconstruction

The director of the Palestinian Intelligence Service, Majid Faraj, had to identify between 4,000 and 7,000 Fatah activists inside Gaza for Israel to examine them and make sure that there were no ties between them and Hamas.

Training and Preparation

In a second phase of the plan, Tel Aviv would allow them to leave Gaza to train as a viable security force.

US General Michael Benzel, the security coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority, was also scheduled to oversee this training process.

Farage has given the green light to the plan, the newspaper claimed.

It was also endorsed by the Israel Defense establishment, led by Defense Minister Yoav Galant.

Netanyahu's Refusal and Its Aftermath

However, it fell apart when it was offered to Netanyahu, who refused to share the "next day" scenario with Palestinian Authority officials in Gaza.

This provoked sharp criticism of Netanyahu by several political figures.

One official even quipped: "Maybe Netanyahu wants us to bring security personnel from Switzerland to manage Gaza".

Many information had previously hinted that Washington was pressing for the formation of a new Palestinian Authority, far from accusations of corruption or slouching, in order to unite the West Bank and Gaza and take over governance in them after the end of the Israeli war on the Strip, which exploded on the seventh of last October following the attack launched by Hamas.

The Palestinian Authority stressed that any new government will not be factional, referring to the exclusion of Hamas.