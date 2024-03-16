Netanyahu Rejects Hamas's 'Absurd' Truce Terms, Rafah Offensive Plans Continue Amid Talks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Hamas's recent demands for a hostage release deal as "absurd" while affirming Israel's intention to engage in further talks with Qatar regarding a potential truce, pending discussion within the security cabinet. Simultaneously, Netanyahu's office announced the approval of military operational plans for an offensive in Rafah, emphasizing its significance in pressuring Hamas for hostage release negotiations. Israel views Rafah as Hamas's key stronghold in Gaza and deems the offensive essential for achieving its war objectives, asserting that the operation is not a matter of if, but when.

Strategic Moves and International Concerns

The international community, including the US and Egypt, is deeply concerned about the plan due to Rafah currently hosting over a million displaced Palestinians from other parts of Gaza. Israel has outlined evacuation and civilian protection measures as part of its offensive strategy. Following a war cabinet meeting, the prime minister dismissed Hamas’s latest proposal, deeming their demands “absurd.” For weeks, Israel and Hamas have grappled with negotiations, each side accusing the other of hindering progress and making unreasonable requests.

The Negotiation Table

According to a proposal seen by Reuters, Hamas suggested in its latest proposal that an initial release of Israelis include women, children, the elderly and ill hostages, in exchange for the release of 700-1,000 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas proposed a permanent ceasefire and a deadline for an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza would be agreed upon after the first stage. The group said all detainees from both sides would be released in the second stage of the plan. Talks appeared to break down late last week as Hamas continued to demand that Israel end the war and withdraw all troops in Gaza, rather than the six-week pause and partial withdrawal Jerusalem had already agreed to.

International Involvement and Hopes for Resolution

On Friday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the Hamas response was “within the bounds of the deal that we’ve been working on for several months.” “The fact that there’s another delegation heading to Doha... the fact that this proposal is out there, that there are conversations about it, that’s all good,” Kirby said during a press briefing. “It’s within the broad brushstrokes of the deal that we’ve been talking about,” Kirby reiterated. Kirby said the US will not be sending a delegation to the next meeting between negotiators in Doha but that the administration remains engaged on the matter. “We’re cautiously optimistic that things are moving in a good direction, but that doesn’t mean that it’s done, and we’re going to have to stay at this to the very, very end,” he added.