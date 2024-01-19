Netanyahu Opposes Palestinian State, Tension Rises with U.S. as Houthi Aggression Continues

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has openly expressed his opposition to the formation of a Palestinian state post the Gaza conflict. This stand starkly contrasts with that of the United States, Israel's major ally, which continues to advocate for the same despite Netanyahu's refusal. The US, in conjunction with other Middle Eastern nations, is continuously working on strategizing a resolution to the Gaza conflict, while also trying to curb a broader escalation. However, the increased aggression from Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who recently launched a missile at a U.S.-owned tanker—marking the third attack in as many days—has been acknowledged by President Joe Biden as an issue that preemptive strikes have failed to deter.

Netanyahu's Stand Against Palestinian State

Netanyahu's rejection of the establishment of a Palestinian state has led to increasing tensions between Israel and the United States. He insists on achieving an 'absolute victory' over Hamas and refuses to scale back Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip, despite pressure from the United States. Netanyahu's vow to press ahead with the offensive until its goals of destroying the Hamas militant group and bringing home all remaining hostages held by Hamas are achieved, has sparked a diplomatic rift between the long-standing allies.

Biden Administration's Push For Two-State Solution

Despite Netanyahu's firm stance, US President Joe Biden continues to support the two-state solution. The Biden administration has urged Netanyahu to outline his vision for postwar Gaza, including steps towards the establishment of a Palestinian state. The US has signaled a desire for Israel to shift to a lower intensity phase of conflict, with a focus on saving civilian lives. However, Netanyahu's refusal to scale back Israel's military offensive and his opposition to a two-state solution, insisting on security control over the entire territory west of the Jordan River, has brought the two allies at crossroads.

Regional Tensions and the Role of Houthi Rebels

In a related aspect of regional tensions, the United States' diplomatic efforts are not just limited to the Israel-Palestine conflict. The US is also trying to prevent a wider escalation, especially with the increased aggression from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. These rebels have been launching attacks on maritime targets in the Red Sea, undeterred by preemptive strikes. The recent missile attack on a U.S.-owned tanker marks the third such attack in as many days, adding a new dimension to the regional tensions.