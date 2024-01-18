Netanyahu Opposes Palestinian State, Stresses on Israeli Control over Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a public pronouncement opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state, stating that any peace deal in the future must ensure Israel has security control over the whole of the Gaza Strip. This announcement was made during a press conference where Netanyahu impressed upon the necessity for Israel to maintain security control over all territories west of the Jordan River.

Netanyahu's Stance on Palestinian Statehood

Prime Minister Netanyahu's position starkly contrasts with the notion of Palestinian sovereignty. He argues, however, that this stance is justified by the need to secure Israel's safety. The Prime Minister's unyielding position has revealed deep rifts between Israel and its ally, the United States, with the latter advocating for Israel to scale back its offensive and supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state in the 'day after' scenario.

Implications for Israel-US Relations

Netanyahu's announcement has intensified the divisions between Israel and the United States, a country that has repeatedly called for Israel to moderate its offensive and has endorsed the establishment of a Palestinian state for the future. Despite these calls, Netanyahu has pledged to continue the offensive until Israel achieves victory over Hamas, completely rejecting the idea of Palestinian statehood.

Humanitarian Impact of the Conflict

The ongoing conflict has had a devastating impact on the Palestinian population, with thousands killed, widespread displacement, and severe hunger. Israeli forces have also caused extensive destruction of schools and educational institutions in Gaza, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis.