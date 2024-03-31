Netanyahu Hospitalized as Protesters Rally Outside His Residence

While the Israeli prime minister, following a ministerial meeting, went to the hospital to undergo surgery to treat an abdominal hernia, where he will be under total anesthesia, thousands of demonstrators headed to the vicinity of his house in full consciousness to demand that he step down.

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Jerusalem on Sunday to denounce the Netanyahu government and the exemptions granted to religiously observant Jews from military service, in a scene reminiscent of mass street protests last year.

Israeli media reported that thousands of demonstrators were leaving the Knesset area and heading towards Netanyahu's House.

Public Outcry and Demands for Change

Protest groups organized the demonstration in front of the Knesset, calling for new elections to replace the current government. Some of these groups led the mass demonstrations that shook Israel last year.

The protesters also want greater equality in shouldering the burden of compulsory military service for most Israelis. About 600 soldiers have been killed since the October offensive and the Gaza war that followed, the highest army death toll in decades.

Channel 12 News said it appeared to be the largest demonstration since the war began. The Haaretz newspaper and the Ynet news website reported that tens of thousands of people participated in it.

Netanyahu's Leadership Under Scrutiny

Netanyahu's government is facing widespread criticism over its security failures in connection with the Hamas attack on southern Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 hostages were taken to Gaza.

Nurit Robinson, 74, said at the demonstration: "this government has completely and utterly failed. It will lead us to the abyss".

The Israeli war in the Palestinian sector has exacerbated a long-standing source of tension in society and also destabilizes Netanyahu's ruling coalition, namely the exemptions granted to religious seminary students of Puritan Jews from serving in the army.

Health Concerns and Political Continuity

Amid the growing protests, after a press conference at the government headquarters, Netanyahu went to the hospital to undergo surgery to treat a hernia, less than a year after a pacemaker was installed for him.

"During a routine examination of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, a hernia was discovered," Netanyahu's office said in a statement, adding that he will undergo general anesthesia during surgery, which will be performed on him later on Sunday.

The statement said that Justice Minister Yariv Levin will replace Netanyahu during the period when he will stop working due to the operation.

Last July, Netanyahu underwent an operation to implant a pacemaker, at a time when Israel was experiencing its worst internal crisis in decades due to large protests against the plan to amend the judicial system put forward by the far-right government.