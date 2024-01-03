en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Netanyahu Hints at Hamas Leadership Exile Amid Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:14 am EST
Netanyahu Hints at Hamas Leadership Exile Amid Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a recent meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, indicated the possibility of Hamas leadership’s exile as a potential outcome of the ongoing conflict. The meeting took place against the backdrop of the death of Saleh al-Arouri, Hamas’s deputy leader, in an alleged Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

Netanyahu’s Message to Hostage Families

During the meeting, Netanyahu reassured the families of hostages held in Gaza about the government’s efforts towards repatriation. He stressed that increasing military pressure in Gaza was aiding their cause. Moreover, he suggested that Hamas had softened its ultimatums and that Israel was contemplating publicizing its proposal for a deal.

(Read Also: The Power of Photography: A Reflection on 2023)

Hamas’s Stance and Israel’s Response

Since the October 7 massacre by Hamas, the Israeli government has labeled the group’s leaders as potential targets. However, reports regarding Hamas’s stance are conflicting. While some sources indicate that Hamas has eased its terms, others suggest that the group refuses to release hostages without a complete cessation of fighting.

(Read Also: Israeli Military Plans Continued Gaza Operations as 2024 Dawns: A New Year Amidst Conflict)

The Aftermath of Arouri’s Death

Following the death of Arouri, a key figure in Hamas’s military operations and negotiations, indirect negotiations for the release of hostages have been suspended. The diplomatic focus has now shifted towards preventing an escalation on the northern border. Arouri was instrumental in a November truce that saw the release of 105 civilians, but he declared a halt to further negotiations until the end of the war in Gaza.

It is believed that 129 hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 are still in Gaza, with the status of many uncertain. On that day, over 240 individuals were taken hostage, leading to approximately 1,200 civilian deaths. Besides, Hamas also holds two Israeli civilians and the bodies of two fallen IDF soldiers since 2014 and 2015.

Read More

0
Conflict & Defence Israel Palestine Politics
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm

By Rafia Tasleem

Linux Kernel 4.13 Revolutionizes Thunderbolt Security and Device Integration

By Nitish Verma

Hong Kong Customs Seize $1.5 Million Worth of Smuggled Electronics

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ukrainian Girl Chronicles Air Defence Operations Amid Conflict

By Rizwan Shah

Israel's Special in Uniform Program: Redefining Military Service ...
@Israel · 9 mins
Israel's Special in Uniform Program: Redefining Military Service ...
heart comment 0
Netanyahu Advocates for Continued Military Pressure Amid Hostage Crisis and Waning Popularity

By Shivani Chauhan

Netanyahu Advocates for Continued Military Pressure Amid Hostage Crisis and Waning Popularity
Hamirpur District Gears Up for Vice President’s Visit with Heightened Security

By Rafia Tasleem

Hamirpur District Gears Up for Vice President's Visit with Heightened Security
U.S. Air Force Enhances Cyber Security with SSES Project, Viasat Secures $900M Contract

By Momen Zellmi

U.S. Air Force Enhances Cyber Security with SSES Project, Viasat Secures $900M Contract
Israeli Ministers Advocate for Palestinian Eviction from Gaza: Controversy Ensues

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Ministers Advocate for Palestinian Eviction from Gaza: Controversy Ensues
Latest Headlines
World News
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
9 seconds
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
2 mins
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
3 mins
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
3 mins
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
3 mins
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
3 mins
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
3 mins
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
3 mins
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
3 mins
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
9 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app