Netanyahu Hints at Hamas Leadership Exile Amid Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a recent meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, indicated the possibility of Hamas leadership’s exile as a potential outcome of the ongoing conflict. The meeting took place against the backdrop of the death of Saleh al-Arouri, Hamas’s deputy leader, in an alleged Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

Netanyahu’s Message to Hostage Families

During the meeting, Netanyahu reassured the families of hostages held in Gaza about the government’s efforts towards repatriation. He stressed that increasing military pressure in Gaza was aiding their cause. Moreover, he suggested that Hamas had softened its ultimatums and that Israel was contemplating publicizing its proposal for a deal.

Hamas’s Stance and Israel’s Response

Since the October 7 massacre by Hamas, the Israeli government has labeled the group’s leaders as potential targets. However, reports regarding Hamas’s stance are conflicting. While some sources indicate that Hamas has eased its terms, others suggest that the group refuses to release hostages without a complete cessation of fighting.

The Aftermath of Arouri’s Death

Following the death of Arouri, a key figure in Hamas’s military operations and negotiations, indirect negotiations for the release of hostages have been suspended. The diplomatic focus has now shifted towards preventing an escalation on the northern border. Arouri was instrumental in a November truce that saw the release of 105 civilians, but he declared a halt to further negotiations until the end of the war in Gaza.

It is believed that 129 hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 are still in Gaza, with the status of many uncertain. On that day, over 240 individuals were taken hostage, leading to approximately 1,200 civilian deaths. Besides, Hamas also holds two Israeli civilians and the bodies of two fallen IDF soldiers since 2014 and 2015.

