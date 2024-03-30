Netanyahu Greenlights Renewed Ceasefire Talks with Hamas Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sanctioned new ceasefire negotiations with Hamas, signaling a potential pivot in the ongoing Gaza conflict. This development comes as the International Court of Justice urged Israel to facilitate better humanitarian aid access to Gaza's civilians facing a dire famine situation. The discussions, focusing on a ceasefire and the release of hostages, are slated for Doha and Cairo shortly.

Historical Context and Current Developments

The conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated on October 7, 2023, leading to significant <a href="https://www.tbsnews.net/hamas-israel-