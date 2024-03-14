Netanyahu-Galant Rift Over Conscription Law Threatens Israeli Government Stability

Disagreements continue to leak out from within the corridors of the Israeli government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu.

A new crisis has been ignited between Netanyahu and his defense minister Yoav Galant.

The prime minister warned the minister against jeopardizing the stability of the government due to the failure to submit the new conscription law for a vote in the Knesset, the Israel Broadcasting Corporation reported on Thursday.

"If you do not submit a decision to the government on Sunday regarding the vote in the Knesset on the conscription law, you endanger its stability," Netanyahu told Galant.

Gallant's Response and the Conscription Dilemma

"I am asking for a few more days to try to reach an understanding with Benny Gantz, a member of the war council and the leader of the state Camp party, " the minister replied.

Gallant announced last week that he would not submit the new conscription law, which exempts ultra-Orthodox or religious Jews from military service, to a vote as long as there is no consensus in the government and the war council on this law.

Gantz opposes the bill and demands that all segments of Israeli society participate in compulsory military service.

Netanyahu's Previous Promises and Religious Opposition

Netanyahu pledged to the religious parties that previously participated in his government to pass a new conscription law exempting them from military service in exchange for their agreement to enter his government and support it in the Knesset.

These disputes come after the chief rabbi of Sephardi Jews, Yitzhak Yosef, caused a stir earlier this week when he said in a religious lecture that religious Jews would leave Israel if compulsory service was imposed on them. "All these secularists have to understand that without the Torah and the religious school the army would not have succeeded," he said.

Implications for Israeli Society and Military

The tension between Netanyahu and Galant, compounded by the broader government discord over the conscription law, underscores the complex balance of religious obligations, military needs, and political alliances in Israel. The debate over compulsory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews is not new, but the current standoff threatens to destabilize a government already confronting various challenges. The potential for a wider societal rift looms, as does the question of how Israel will maintain its military strength while respecting religious convictions.