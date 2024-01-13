en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Netanyahu Frames Conflict as Battle of ‘Light Against Darkness’, Pledges Unending War

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:50 pm EST
Netanyahu Frames Conflict as Battle of ‘Light Against Darkness’, Pledges Unending War

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has offered a fervent portrayal of the ongoing conflict as a clash between ‘the sons of light and the sons of darkness.’ This declaration was made amidst Israel’s relentless war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, a war that Netanyahu has vowed to pursue without cease. His words echo the gravity and depth of the conflict, suggesting a perceived moral or existential dimension that transcends territorial disputes or political disagreements.

Netanyahu’s Call to Arms

Netanyahu’s rhetoric, laden with biblical references and evocative language, is indicative of a dogged commitment to the conflict. His statements implicitly call for wider recognition and support, framing the struggle as one shared beyond Israel’s borders. He has reinforced his pledge to continue the war, irrespective of international pressures and court hearings. His position underscores the intense nature of the conflict and the unyielding resolve of his administration.

Incitement and its Consequences

Alongside Netanyahu’s rhetoric, there has been an alarming upswing in the use of incitement in Israel. The language of genocide has become worryingly prevalent, highlighting the intent and incitement towards ethnic violence. This underscores the urgent need to address the complicity and the impact of words in the context of the conflict. The consequences of this silence are grave, potentially fueling the flames of an already volatile situation.

The Human Toll of the Conflict

As the war in Gaza moves into its 100th day, the human cost continues to mount. The high death toll and the devastating impact on civilians paint a grim picture. Netanyahu’s plans to address border breaches and the blockade, coupled with the displacement of northern Gazans and the potential military takeover of the ‘Philadelphi Corridor’ along the Gaza Strip’s border with Egypt, add to the escalating tension. With a significant number of Palestinians killed and wounded, and the impact on telecommunications workers, the conflict’s toll is far-reaching and severe.

0
Israel Politics War
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Israel

See more
10 mins ago
UN Court Begins Hearings on Genocide Allegations Against Israel
In an intense international spotlight, the United Nations’ top court has begun hearings on allegations of genocide against Israel brought forward by South Africa. These accusations revolve around Israel’s war in Gaza, which it staunchly upholds as a legitimate defensive move against Hamas terrorists. However, the legal tussle has elicited mixed reactions from global powers,
UN Court Begins Hearings on Genocide Allegations Against Israel
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
4 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
4 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
South Africa Accuses Israel of Failing to Refute Genocide Convention Breach Claims in Court
3 hours ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Failing to Refute Genocide Convention Breach Claims in Court
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
4 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
4 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term: A Victory for Sovereignty Amidst Pressure from China
18 seconds
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term: A Victory for Sovereignty Amidst Pressure from China
UK's Stance on Israel Faces Pressure Amid International Condemnation
2 mins
UK's Stance on Israel Faces Pressure Amid International Condemnation
Puntland's Political Landscape: A New Vice President Takes Office
2 mins
Puntland's Political Landscape: A New Vice President Takes Office
John Kerry to Leave Biden Administration, Join President's Re-election Campaign
4 mins
John Kerry to Leave Biden Administration, Join President's Re-election Campaign
Samoa Today: A Blend of Tradition, Sports Milestones, and Economic Considerations
5 mins
Samoa Today: A Blend of Tradition, Sports Milestones, and Economic Considerations
Genocide Allegations Against Israel: A Battle of Legal Arguments at the International Court of Justice
9 mins
Genocide Allegations Against Israel: A Battle of Legal Arguments at the International Court of Justice
UN Court Begins Hearings on Genocide Allegations Against Israel
10 mins
UN Court Begins Hearings on Genocide Allegations Against Israel
KCCA Unveils Public Toilets Melding Sanitation Enhancement with Business Opportunities
12 mins
KCCA Unveils Public Toilets Melding Sanitation Enhancement with Business Opportunities
Governor Caleb Mutfwang Celebrates Supreme Court Victory, Commends Judiciary and President Tinubu
13 mins
Governor Caleb Mutfwang Celebrates Supreme Court Victory, Commends Judiciary and President Tinubu
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app