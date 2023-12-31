en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Netanyahu Dismisses South Africa’s ‘Genocidal’ Accusations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:46 am EST
Netanyahu Dismisses South Africa’s ‘Genocidal’ Accusations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has staunchly rejected allegations by South Africa that Israel is committing ‘genocidal’ acts in the Gaza Strip, an accusation that comes amid a surge in regional tensions and violence. The term ‘genocidal’ has been vehemently dismissed by Netanyahu, forming part of Israel’s broader defense strategy surrounding its actions in Gaza, actions which it frequently justifies as necessary security measures against threats from militant groups.

South Africa’s Allegations

South Africa recently launched a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel, accusing it of genocidal acts in the Gaza conflict. This move has ignited further debate within the international community, which remains largely divided over the issue. Some nations condemn Israel’s military actions as disproportionate and destructive to civilian life, while others stand firm in their support of Israel’s right to self-defense.

Israel’s Response

In response to South Africa’s claim, Netanyahu stated that it is actually Hamas, not Israel, who is engaging in genocidal intent. The Israeli Foreign Ministry went a step further, accusing South Africa of participating in a ‘blood libel’ against the Jewish state and colluding with a terror group. Israel has also approved a maritime corridor for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, providing aid ships direct access from Cyprus.

The Ongoing Conflict

This dispute is reflective of the complex and contentious nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a source of international concern and debate that continues unabated. Israel and South Africa have each recalled their ambassadors amid accusations of genocide, signaling a further deterioration in diplomatic relations. The Israeli Prime Minister maintains that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) does not target civilians in Gaza, but solely focuses on combating terrorists. Israel’s ultimate goal, according to Netanyahu, is the complete annihilation of Hamas and the release of all hostages.

0
Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zambian Judge's Suspension Sparks National Debate

By Rafia Tasleem

India Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat 'Unlawful': A Move to Reinforce National Security

By Geeta Pillai

Imboela Raises Alarm Over UPND's Potential Second Term: A Future Zambia on its Knees?

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Putin's New Year Address: Unity, Determination, and an Unspoken War

By Geeta Pillai

Federal Judge Blocks Iowa's School Book Ban and Teaching Restrictions ...
@Courts & Law · 12 mins
Federal Judge Blocks Iowa's School Book Ban and Teaching Restrictions ...
heart comment 0
Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Salman Akhtar

Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict
Nigeria’s IPAC Challenges Elected Leaders for 2024, Emphasizes Pressing Issues

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's IPAC Challenges Elected Leaders for 2024, Emphasizes Pressing Issues
Landmark Legal Battle Questions Presidential Immunity: Trump vs. Smith

By Waqas Arain

Landmark Legal Battle Questions Presidential Immunity: Trump vs. Smith
White House Staffers Protest Gaza Policy: A Risk to Government Functioning?

By BNN Correspondents

White House Staffers Protest Gaza Policy: A Risk to Government Functioning?
Latest Headlines
World News
Employee Health Concerns Trigger Investigation at Smith's Snackfood Company
19 seconds
Employee Health Concerns Trigger Investigation at Smith's Snackfood Company
David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell
1 min
David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell
Unexpected Defeat for Arsenal in Premier League Title Race
2 mins
Unexpected Defeat for Arsenal in Premier League Title Race
Zambian Judge's Suspension Sparks National Debate
4 mins
Zambian Judge's Suspension Sparks National Debate
Border Forces Tighten Grip on Disposable Vape Importation
4 mins
Border Forces Tighten Grip on Disposable Vape Importation
India Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat 'Unlawful': A Move to Reinforce National Security
6 mins
India Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat 'Unlawful': A Move to Reinforce National Security
Imboela Raises Alarm Over UPND's Potential Second Term: A Future Zambia on its Knees?
7 mins
Imboela Raises Alarm Over UPND's Potential Second Term: A Future Zambia on its Knees?
20-Minute Daily Exercise: A New Game-Changer in Disease Prevention
7 mins
20-Minute Daily Exercise: A New Game-Changer in Disease Prevention
Putin's New Year Address: Unity, Determination, and an Unspoken War
12 mins
Putin's New Year Address: Unity, Determination, and an Unspoken War
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
42 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
1 hour
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app