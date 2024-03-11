Netanyahu Defends Gaza Tactics, Rebukes Biden's Criticism Amid Rising Israeli-Palestinian Tensions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded publicly and directly on Sunday to biting personal criticism from US President Joe Biden the day before, marking a significant moment in Israeli-US relations. In a bold declaration, Netanyahu stated that President Biden was "wrong" in his assertion that Netanyahu's policies were harming Israel more than helping it, particularly in the context of the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Direct Rebuttal to Biden's Critique

Netanyahu's sharp rebuttal came after Biden's comments to MSNBC, where the US president criticized the Israeli Prime Minister's handling of the war against Hamas. Netanyahu, speaking to Politico, emphasized that his policies were not only his own but reflected the will of the majority of Israelis. He highlighted the support he believes he has from Arab countries, which view Hamas as a significant threat due to its backing by Iran. This statement underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play, with Netanyahu suggesting a broader regional consensus on the threat posed by Hamas.

Escalating Tensions and Humanitarian Concerns

The exchange between Netanyahu and Biden comes amid escalating violence in Gaza and deepening humanitarian concerns. Biden, in his State of the Union address, spoke of the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Gaza, signaling a growing impatience with Netanyahu's hardline approach. Netanyahu, however, remained steadfast, asserting his opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state and his commitment to continuing military operations in Gaza, particularly in the city of Rafah, despite international warnings against such actions.

Implications for Israeli-US Relations

This public disagreement between Netanyahu and Biden reflects a significant strain in Israeli-US relations, with potential implications for the broader Middle East peace process. While Netanyahu asserts his position is in Israel's best interest, Biden's criticisms highlight concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the long-term viability of a two-state solution. The exchange raises questions about the future direction of Israeli-US diplomacy and the potential for shifts in policy as both leaders navigate the complex landscape of Middle Eastern politics.