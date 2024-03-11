Netanyahu Declares Hamas's Deputy Leader Killed, Top Commanders Next

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a bold statement, claiming that Israel has successfully targeted and killed Hamas's deputy political leader, Saleh al-Arouri, referred to as "number four" in the terror organization. This announcement comes amid ongoing investigations into the airstrike aimed at Marwan Issa, Hamas's number three and deputy head of its military wing, raising tensions and expectations of further actions against the group's leadership.

Strategic Strike in Beirut

In a significant move early January, an airstrike in Beirut led to the death of Saleh al-Arouri. While Israel has not officially confirmed its role in the attack, Netanyahu's recent video statement leaves little doubt about the operation's intent and success. This targeted killing marks a critical point in Israel's strategy against Hamas, signaling a clear message to the terror group's remaining leadership.

Investigations and Implications

Following the Beirut airstrike, the Israeli military is now closely monitoring the aftermath of another operation in Gaza, targeting Marwan Issa. Issa, a high-value target for Israel, has been a key figure in Hamas's military operations and its engagement in terrorist activities. The potential removal of Issa from the battlefield would represent a significant blow to Hamas's operational capabilities and its leadership hierarchy.

Netanyahu's Vow for Total Victory

Netanyahu's declaration of reaching "total victory" over Hamas reflects a stern resolve from Israel in dealing with threats from the terror group. By publicly announcing the death of al-Arouri and hinting at the imminent targeting of Hamas's top commanders, Netanyahu is signaling a relentless pursuit of the group's leadership. His statement, "They are all dead men, we will reach them all," underscores a clear message of determination and might against Hamas.