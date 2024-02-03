Netanyahu Criticizes Biden's Sanctions on Israeli Settlers, Defends Them as 'Law-Abiding Citizens'

In a rare move displaying the U.S. government's concern over escalating violence in the West Bank, President Joe Biden has sanctioned four Israeli settlers accused of violent acts against Palestinians. The sanctions come amidst an ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and have sparked significant reactions both within the U.S. and abroad.

Biden's Unprecedented Step

The sanctions imposed by President Biden involve travel bans and financial restrictions, marking a significant shift in U.S. policy. The executive order signed by the President allows the application of these sanctions to both Israelis and Palestinians engaged in violent acts in the West Bank. The first four individuals targeted under this order are Israeli settlers, whose extremist violence was highlighted by Biden as the primary motivation behind this move. The order also freezes any U.S. based assets of these individuals and prohibits anyone in the U.S. from providing them with money or other services.

Netanyahu's Disapproval

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly disputed these sanctions. He maintains that the 'overwhelming majority' of Israeli citizens residing in the West Bank are law-abiding, despite the international illegality of the settlements they inhabit. He also insists that Israel takes action against any lawbreakers amongst its citizens, thereby rendering such sanctions unnecessary.

International Implications

While the sanctions have been received with anger by the Arab American community, they could potentially lay the groundwork for sanctioning Israeli officials in the future. This move has also prompted Canada, under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to consider similar sanctions against those responsible for extremist settler violence in the West Bank. All these developments underscore the gravity of the situation and its potential to undermine peace and stability in the Middle East, as well as U.S. foreign policy objectives.