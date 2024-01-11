Netanyahu Condemns ICC's Decision to Investigate Alleged War Crimes in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced strong criticism against the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to investigate Israel for alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip. The move from the ICC follows its declaration of jurisdiction over the Palestinian territories, encompassing the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza. Netanyahu lambasted the court's resolution, terming it as 'pure anti-Semitism' and a 'perversion of justice.' He argued that the ICC's mandate should not extend to Israel, given that the country is not a member of the court.

Advertisment

ICC's Decision Welcomed by Palestinian Authority

Contrary to Netanyahu's condemnation, the Palestinian Authority, a party to the ICC, welcomed the court's decision. They perceived the move as an opportunity to hold Israel accountable for actions taken during its military operations in Gaza. The investigation is expected to focus primarily on the 2014 Gaza War, a period during which both Israel and militant groups such as Hamas are accused of committing war crimes.

Israel's Stance on Allegations

Advertisment

The Israeli government has consistently refuted these allegations, asserting that its military actions in Gaza are defensive measures against terrorism. However, widespread accusations of war crimes, genocide, forced displacement, ethnic cleansing, and mass civilian killings in Gaza have led to calls for the ICC's intervention.

Israel's Appearance Before The Hague

Recent content reveals that Israel is scheduled to appear before the International Court of Justice in The Hague to face accusations of committing genocide in Gaza. The case has been brought forth by South Africa, which alleges that Israel is violating international law by engaging in genocidal acts to exterminate Palestinians in Gaza. The International Court of Justice is anticipated to deliver a ruling within weeks on interventions requested by South Africa to change Israel's conduct of the war. A verdict on the genocide allegation could potentially take years.