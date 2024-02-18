Netanyahu Condemns Brazil's President for Comparing Israel's Actions to Holocaust

In a statement issued today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel joined in the widespread condemnation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for his recent remarks equating Israel's actions against Hamas to the Holocaust.

Netanyahu described the comments made by President da Silva as "shameful and alarming," stating that they trivialize the Holocaust and aim to undermine Israel's right to self-defense.

“The words of the president of Brazil are shameful and alarming,” Netanyahu's statement read. “This is about trivializing the Holocaust and trying to harm the Jewish people and Israel’s right to defend itself.”

Strong Response from Israel

Netanyahu emphasized that likening Israel to the Nazi regime and Adolf Hitler represents a clear violation of acceptable discourse, stating, "Comparing Israel to the Nazi Holocaust and Hitler is crossing a red line." He reiterated Israel's commitment to defending itself within the bounds of international law.

Diplomatic Action Taken

In response to President da Silva's remarks, Prime Minister Netanyahu revealed that he, along with Foreign Minister Israel Katz, had decided to summon Brazil's envoy for a "stern reprimand." This diplomatic action underscores Israel's firm stance against any attempts to delegitimize its right to self-defense.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's strong condemnation of President da Silva's remarks underscores Israel's commitment to defending itself against existential threats while upholding international norms and standards. The diplomatic repercussions reflect the seriousness with which Israel views such inflammatory rhetoric.