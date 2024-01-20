Netanyahu Clarifies Stance on Palestinian State Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recently clarified his position on the establishment of a Palestinian state, following a report by CNN that suggested he might be considering the possibility. In a statement released by his office, Netanyahu adamantly emphasized his consistent stance— that Israel must maintain full security control over the Gaza Strip. This positing directly clashes with Palestinian demands for sovereignty.

Advertisment

Netanyahu's Conversation with Biden

The Prime Minister's comments were made in the wake of a phone call with US President Joe Biden. During their discussion, Biden expressed his belief that various forms of a two-state solution could be possible, including those without a military or with certain limitations. Despite Netanyahu's public opposition to Palestinian sovereignty, Biden remains optimistic that an agreement can be reached.

Backdrop of the Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Advertisment

This diplomatic exchange occurs against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which erupted on October 7, following a hostile act by Palestinian terrorists, resulting in approximately 1,200 casualties and several hostages. Netanyahu has categorically rejected Biden's vision for a post-war Gaza, which includes its reunion with the West Bank under the rule of the Palestinian Authority.

Netanyahu's Stance on Security Control

Netanyahu has effectively blocked cabinet discussions on Gaza's future, insisting on Israel's need to maintain security control west of the Jordan River. This area includes Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. His stance appears to be a direct resistance to the idea of establishing a Palestinian state, a concept that he asserts is opposed by the majority of Israeli citizens.