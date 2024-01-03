en English
Israel

Netanyahu Advocates for Continued Military Pressure in Gaza

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:28 am EST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has underscored the necessity of relentless military pressure to secure the release of the remaining 129 hostages held in Gaza.

This assertion follows a prisoner exchange deal in late November where approximately 100 captives were freed in exchange for a significant number of Palestinian prisoners.

However, amid the crisis, Netanyahu’s approval ratings seem to be waning, with only 15 percent of the populace favoring his continued leadership post-crisis.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s political adversary and current cabinet partner, Benny Gantz, appears to be gaining popularity, with 23 percent of respondents favoring him for the prime ministerial role.

Israel Politics
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

