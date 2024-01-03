Netanyahu Advocates for Continued Military Pressure in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has underscored the necessity of relentless military pressure to secure the release of the remaining 129 hostages held in Gaza.

This assertion follows a prisoner exchange deal in late November where approximately 100 captives were freed in exchange for a significant number of Palestinian prisoners.

However, amid the crisis, Netanyahu’s approval ratings seem to be waning, with only 15 percent of the populace favoring his continued leadership post-crisis.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s political adversary and current cabinet partner, Benny Gantz, appears to be gaining popularity, with 23 percent of respondents favoring him for the prime ministerial role.