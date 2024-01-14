Netanyahu Accuses Erdogan of Genocide, Defends IDF as Most Moral Army

In a recent development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lambasted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, alleging him of perpetrating genocide against the Kurds and incarcerating journalists critical of his regime. Netanyahu retorts to Erdogan's criticism, stating that the latter is not in a position to sermonize Israel on morality.

Netanyahu Defends IDF

While defending the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Netanyahu proclaimed it as the most moral army globally, countering terrorist organizations such as Hamas and ISIS. The Israeli PM accused Erdogan of not just lauding these groups, but also providing asylum to their top officials.

Erdogan's Criticism of Israel

Previously, Erdogan had censured Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, equating his actions in Gaza with Adolf Hitler's. Erdogan was incensed over Israel's atrocities against Palestinians, including children, whom they stripped and aligned in a football stadium. He also reproached institutions like the UNSC and the European Union for their failure to champion democracy against Israel's brutalities.

Strained Relations Between Turkey and Israel

The strained relations between Turkey and Israel are likely to get further complicated due to these recent events and remarks. Erdogan's defense of Hamas and accusations of Israel committing war crimes have been fuelling international controversy. The recent expansion of the Israeli military’s ground offensive in Gaza and a raid on a West Bank refugee camp resulting in significant casualties and widespread destruction have drawn global criticism.

