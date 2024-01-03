Nestel Joins Raw Story; Trump’s 2024 Run Under Scrutiny

In a significant development in the media and political landscape, award-winning writer and editor M.L. Nestel has announced his new role at Raw Story. Nestel, celebrated for his work across high-profile publications and his contributions to true-crime television, has a diverse background that spans roles as a senior writer, correspondent, bureau chief, and investigative reporter for outlets like Newsweek, ABC News, The Daily Beast, and The Daily Mail.

Debate Over Trump’s Political Future

In related political news, former aides to Donald Trump, David Urban and Alyssa Farah Griffin, have been discussing the potential impact of Trump’s legal challenges on his route to the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential race. Urban conjectured that the media attention garnered by Trump due to his indictments might bolster his primary campaign, although its effectiveness in a general election remains to be seen.

Trump’s Legal Challenges and the 2024 Presidential Race

Trump is currently dealing with a legal challenge following decisions in Maine and Colorado to exclude him from the ballot for this year’s presidential election. The former president’s name was removed from the primary ballots due to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Trump’s legal team argues that he did not engage in insurrection, and that the secretary of state does not have the authority to determine who meets the criteria of Section 3.

Impact of Legal Challenges on Trump’s Political Prospects

Griffin highlighted that public sentiment towards Trump’s role in the Capitol attack has somewhat softened over time. However, she warns that a conviction in any of his criminal cases could inflict substantial damage on his political future, particularly if it occurs before he secures the nomination. This discussion is shedding light on the ongoing debate over Trump’s culpability and his political future, casting a shadow over the upcoming election.