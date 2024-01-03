en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Newsroom

Nestel Joins Raw Story; Trump’s 2024 Run Under Scrutiny

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Nestel Joins Raw Story; Trump’s 2024 Run Under Scrutiny

In a significant development in the media and political landscape, award-winning writer and editor M.L. Nestel has announced his new role at Raw Story. Nestel, celebrated for his work across high-profile publications and his contributions to true-crime television, has a diverse background that spans roles as a senior writer, correspondent, bureau chief, and investigative reporter for outlets like Newsweek, ABC News, The Daily Beast, and The Daily Mail.

Debate Over Trump’s Political Future

In related political news, former aides to Donald Trump, David Urban and Alyssa Farah Griffin, have been discussing the potential impact of Trump’s legal challenges on his route to the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential race. Urban conjectured that the media attention garnered by Trump due to his indictments might bolster his primary campaign, although its effectiveness in a general election remains to be seen.

Trump’s Legal Challenges and the 2024 Presidential Race

Trump is currently dealing with a legal challenge following decisions in Maine and Colorado to exclude him from the ballot for this year’s presidential election. The former president’s name was removed from the primary ballots due to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Trump’s legal team argues that he did not engage in insurrection, and that the secretary of state does not have the authority to determine who meets the criteria of Section 3.

Impact of Legal Challenges on Trump’s Political Prospects

Griffin highlighted that public sentiment towards Trump’s role in the Capitol attack has somewhat softened over time. However, she warns that a conviction in any of his criminal cases could inflict substantial damage on his political future, particularly if it occurs before he secures the nomination. This discussion is shedding light on the ongoing debate over Trump’s culpability and his political future, casting a shadow over the upcoming election.

0
Newsroom Politics United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

FT Columnists Share Forecasts for 2024 and Invite Listener Engagement

By Wojciech Zylm

Comprehensive News Portal for Ireland and Beyond Faces EU Directive Roadblock

By BNN Correspondents

Iowa Republican Caucuses 2024: The Stage Is Set

By BNN Correspondents

Soshanguve Shooting: A Community in Mourning and a Call for Justice

By Mazhar Abbas

New Tax Measures and Changes Begin to Affect Canadians in 2024 ...
@Newsroom · 9 hours
New Tax Measures and Changes Begin to Affect Canadians in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
New Year, New Laws: US States Initiate Major Legislative Changes

By BNN Correspondents

New Year, New Laws: US States Initiate Major Legislative Changes
POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines’ Political Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines' Political Landscape
Jay Rothman to Speak at Newsmaker Luncheon: An Afternoon of Insights and Discussions

By Safak Costu

Jay Rothman to Speak at Newsmaker Luncheon: An Afternoon of Insights and Discussions
Federal Judge’s Ruling May Reveal High-Profile Names Associated with Epstein

By BNN Correspondents

Federal Judge's Ruling May Reveal High-Profile Names Associated with Epstein
Latest Headlines
World News
Actor Shreyas Talpade's Near-Death Experience: A Wake-Up Call on Health Awareness
12 seconds
Actor Shreyas Talpade's Near-Death Experience: A Wake-Up Call on Health Awareness
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Shocking Attack
23 seconds
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Shocking Attack
Incarnate Word Triumphs Over Our Lady of the Lake in NCAA Regular Season Basketball Match
25 seconds
Incarnate Word Triumphs Over Our Lady of the Lake in NCAA Regular Season Basketball Match
Sydney's New Year's Test: A Clash Under Clouded Skies
2 mins
Sydney's New Year's Test: A Clash Under Clouded Skies
Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket
3 mins
Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy
3 mins
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy
Senior Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Killed in Beirut: Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict
3 mins
Senior Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Killed in Beirut: Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict
Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan
4 mins
Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot's Premises in FEMA Violation Case
4 mins
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot's Premises in FEMA Violation Case
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
23 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
28 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
58 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app