Nepal’s Press Freedom: The Struggle Continues Amid Constitutional Guarantees

In 2023, despite the constitutional guarantee of ‘total freedom of the press,’ Nepal’s press freedom faced unrelenting challenges. The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) documented 58 instances of press freedom violations. These included threats, harassment, physical attacks, and arrests, encapsulating the hardships journalists endure while carrying out their professional duties. High-profile cases such as the threats against editors Rajendra Adhikari and Lankraj Dhamala, and the physical assault on reporters Bal Bahadur Thapa and Nabin Chaudhary, underscore the intensity of these obstacles.

Access to Public Information and Professional Insecurity

Access to public information is another significant hurdle, with episodes including restrictions on capturing visuals and preventing journalists from covering protests. Professional insecurity is further highlighted by the non-enforcement of the Working Journalists Act 2006, leading to layoffs without appropriate compensation.

Government Influence and Media Bias

The government’s financial backing to the media has led to a bias towards pro-government reporting, undermining journalistic independence. Furthermore, the government’s control over state-owned media and legal provisions contradicting press freedom contribute to the stagnation of media progress in Nepal.

Need for Legislative Reforms

Despite the vibrant facade of Nepal’s media landscape, with an abundance of newspapers, broadcast licenses, and online portals, the lack of institutionalization of press freedom and editorial independence remains a grave problem. There is an urgent need for legislative reforms and proper enforcement of existing laws. This would ensure compliance with constitutional guarantees, protect the independence of media regulatory bodies, and address the professional insecurities prevalent in journalism in Nepal.

Meanwhile, organizations like UNESCO are showing their commitment to promoting freedom of expression, media independence, and access to information. They have extended the deadline for a global dialogue on regulation until January 31, 2024. In February 2023, they hosted the ‘Internet for Trust’ conference to discuss global guidelines for regulating digital platforms. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) continues to defend and promote news and information worldwide, facing the challenges that media freedom encounters.