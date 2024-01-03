Nepal’s Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

In the wake of the devastating Royal Massacre in Nepal, June 2001 marked the rise of Prince Gyanendra to the throne. The nation was entangled in a web of political upheaval and civil discord, fueled by the Maoist insurgency. The helm of the country was under Girija Prasad Koirala, the torchbearer of the Nepali Congress Party, serving as the Prime Minister. The country wrestled with a myriad of substantial challenges, including a teetering multiparty democratic system with a constitutional monarchy, striving to maintain peace and stability.

Political Turmoil and the King’s Regime

King Gyanendra’s move to dissolve the parliament on February 1, 2005, served as a catalyst for seven political parties and the Nepal Communist Party (Maoist) to forge a 12-point agreement. This coalition aimed to resist the King’s regime, sparking a robust revolution that compelled King Gyanendra to reinstate the parliament.

Transition to a Republic

Despite the pledge of a constituent assembly to deliberate on paramount national issues, the government took bold strides. These included pronouncing Nepal a secular state and a momentous transition from a constitutional monarchy to a republic. The author expresses disenchantment with these transformations, viewing them as undemocratic and drawing parallels between the political parties and the mythological Kamadhenu cow, a creature that fulfills all the desires of its owner.

Poetic Commentary and the Elusive Democracy

A poem titled ‘Kamadhenu Gai’ (the celestial cow) emerged in 2008, encapsulating the author’s sentiments. The poem raises grave concerns about the autocratic tendencies embedded within the existing democratic system. These include the alleged disregard for public sentiment in the crafting of the new constitution, and the exploitation of state power for the benefit of the political parties and their allies. This suggests a stark reality – the quest for genuine democracy in Nepal continues to be a mirage.