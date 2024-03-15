Nepal's PM Dahal Directs Swift Implementation of Gold Smuggling Probe Recommendations

In a decisive move to curb gold smuggling, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has instructed Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane to implement the recommendations made by a High-Level Probe Commission. The commission, led by former High Court Judge Dilliraj Acharya, was formed on October 1, 2023, to investigate and propose measures against the rampant gold smuggling activities in Nepal.

Comprehensive Investigation and Recommendations

The commission conducted an extensive five-and-a-half-month investigation, which included field inspections, interviews, and consultations. Its findings highlighted the involvement of high-profile individuals and members of political families in gold smuggling, posing significant challenges in prosecution and calling for urgent legislative reforms and enhanced investigative procedures. Recommendations for prosecution and departmental actions against those implicated were made clear, alongside suggestions for legislative changes to better equip Nepal in its fight against gold smuggling.

PM's Directive for Unbiased Implementation

Prime Minister Dahal emphasized the need for unbiased implementation of these recommendations, urging for an environment where culprits are not exempt and innocents do not suffer. He stressed the importance of advancing the reform measures outlined in the commission's report, thereby marking a critical step towards transparency and justice. Deputy Prime Minister Lamichhane has since initiated internal consultations to chart the course for these implementations, signaling a proactive governmental response to the commission's findings.

Implications for Nepal's Fight Against Gold Smuggling

The government's commitment to implementing the commission's recommendations could herald a new era in Nepal's battle against gold smuggling. By addressing the systemic issues and loopholes that have allowed such activities to flourish, Nepal can expect a significant reduction in gold smuggling. This move not only aims to fortify Nepal's economic security but also sends a strong message against corruption and the impunity of high-profile individuals involved in illicit activities.