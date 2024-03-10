Nepal's Government Honors 2,674 More Martyrs, Total Now at 11,141

In a significant move towards recognizing the sacrifices made for democracy and national interests, the Nepalese government has declared an additional 2,674 individuals as martyrs. This decision, announced on March 10, elevates the total tally of martyrs in the nation to 11,141.

The newly recognized martyrs had participated in various movements, armed struggles, and revolutions, fighting for democracy and change but had not been acknowledged until now.

Historical Context and Decision Process

The recognition of these martyrs comes after a cabinet meeting on January 9, where the government decided to amend and update the list of individuals previously declared as martyrs.

The decision not only includes new names but also revises details of 1,012 martyrs recognized on different dates and 152 others, ensuring a comprehensive and accurate acknowledgment of their sacrifices. This initiative aims to correct historical oversights and offer due respect to those who laid down their lives for the country's democratic values and sovereignty.

The process of declaring someone a martyr in Nepal involves stringent criteria, focusing on their contribution to movements, armed struggles, and revolutions advocating for democracy, human rights, and national integrity.

The Office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers meticulously reviewed each case, ensuring that the sacrifices made by these individuals align with the country's values and aspirations for freedom and democracy. This thorough vetting process underscores the government's commitment to honoring true heroes of the nation.

Implications and Future Prospects

This monumental recognition not only pays homage to the martyrs but also serves as a reminder of the importance of democracy and the rule of law in Nepal. By officially acknowledging these heroes, the government reinforces the values for which these individuals fought and encourages current and future generations to uphold these ideals.

Moving forward, this act of recognition is expected to foster a deeper sense of national pride and unity among the Nepalese people, highlighting the sacrifices made for the country's democratic foundations and sovereignty.