Nepal’s Election Commission Gears Up for Nomination Process of National Assembly Election

The Election Commission in Nepal has announced its readiness for the nomination of candidates for the forthcoming National Assembly election, slated for January 25, 2024. The nomination process is set to commence on January 8, with the Commission outlining an extensive list of requirements for candidates, including a photocopy of the citizenship certificate, confirmation of inclusion in the final name list of a rural municipality or municipality, and a voucher for a Rs 10,000 deposit.

Discounted Deposit for Marginalized Groups

In a noteworthy move, the Commission has provided a 50 percent discount on the deposit for certain groups, including women, Dalits, and economically disadvantaged candidates. However, this concession is not without additional verification for these discounts. The documents required to avail this discount draw from a broad spectrum, including official letters from parties, disability certificates, and minority community documents.

Stringent Documentation for Nomination

The nomination process is thorough and calls for an array of detailed documents. Candidates are required to submit proposer and seconder names, property details, and a series of self-declarations about eligibility. Significant among these is the requirement for documentation of resignation from public posts and withdrawal from closed lists in previous elections.

Impending End of Current Term

The impending election has been necessitated by the imminent conclusion of the term for 19 elected members and one nominated member of the National Assembly, scheduled to end on March 3. This election is poised to infuse new faces in the political landscape of Nepal and is being closely watched by political analysts and observers.