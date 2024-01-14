en English
Nepal

Nepal’s Constitutional Lawyers’ Forum Elects New Leadership

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:12 am EST
Nepal's Constitutional Lawyers' Forum Elects New Leadership

The Constitutional Lawyers’ Forum (ClaF) in Nepal has ushered in a new era of leadership, with Advocate Om Prakash Aryal being elected as the Chair during its 21st General Assembly.

A body dedicated to fostering constitutional dialogue and legal advancement in the country, the ClaF has experienced a significant reshuffle in its executive body, signaling its continued commitment to its foundational mission.

With the election of a new executive, the ClaF has demonstrated its dedication to maintaining a dynamic and forward-thinking leadership structure. In addition to Advocate Aryal’s appointment as Chair, Sarmila Shrestha was elected as the Vice Chair.

The assembly also made significant appointments in the form of Liladhar Upadhyay and Roshan Pokharel, who assumed the roles of General Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

Nepal Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

