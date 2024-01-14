Nepal’s Constitutional Lawyers’ Forum Elects New Leadership

The Constitutional Lawyers’ Forum (ClaF) in Nepal has ushered in a new era of leadership, with Advocate Om Prakash Aryal being elected as the Chair during its 21st General Assembly.

A body dedicated to fostering constitutional dialogue and legal advancement in the country, the ClaF has experienced a significant reshuffle in its executive body, signaling its continued commitment to its foundational mission.

With the election of a new executive, the ClaF has demonstrated its dedication to maintaining a dynamic and forward-thinking leadership structure. In addition to Advocate Aryal’s appointment as Chair, Sarmila Shrestha was elected as the Vice Chair.

The assembly also made significant appointments in the form of Liladhar Upadhyay and Roshan Pokharel, who assumed the roles of General Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.