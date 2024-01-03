Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State

As the shadow of systemic corruption and political decay looms over Nepal, the specter of the country spiraling into a failed state intensifies. Once brimming with hope for transformation after the end of the Panchayat system, the country has instead been consumed by rampant corruption under its multiparty governments since 1990. This includes regimes led by the Nepali Congress (NC), the Nepal Communist Party (United Marxist Leninist) (NCP-UML), and the Maoist Centre (MC).

Missed Opportunities and a Low-Growth Trap

The failure to harness the ‘demographic dividend’—the economic growth potential from a youthful, productive population—has been notably detrimental. Instead of nurturing domestic or foreign investment, Nepal is languishing in a ‘low-growth-trap’. A significant number of Nepalis are compelled to seek employment abroad due to a dearth of opportunities at home. This trend threatens to reduce Nepal to a mere place of residence rather than a thriving economy. The concern heightens as the country faces the completion of its demographic transition in the coming decades without reaping its benefits, leading to an underdeveloped economy and dwindling remittance earnings.

Post-1990 Corruption Escalation

Political corruption has seen a disturbing escalation post-1990, with major scams tainting politicians from all parties. These include the infamous Dhamija and Lauda Air scams, Wide Body Scam, LalitaNivas land scam, and the Fake Bhutanese Refugee scam. While the Nepal Police have largely failed to act against such corruption, a few officers have shown commendable integrity by apprehending culprits.

Gyanendra’s Potential Restoration

The article concludes with the suggestion that amidst the disgrace of the political class, the restoration of former King Gyanendra to power is increasingly probable. His growing popularity could usher in true democracy and effectively address the influence of foreign powers—India and China—in Nepal’s affairs. This restoration could be a pivotal turning point for the nation, bringing about a much-needed change in its political landscape.