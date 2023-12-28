Nepal Gears up for National Assembly Elections: Detailed Nomination Guidelines Released

In a significant move towards strengthening democracy, the Election Commission of Nepal has finalized preparations for the imminent National Assembly elections, scheduled to take place on January 25, 2024. The nomination phase for these crucial elections is set to commence on January 8, 2024, providing aspiring candidates a platform to vie for these esteemed positions.

Decoding the Nomination Process

The Commission has presented detailed guidance regarding the required documentation for candidate nominations. Aspiring candidates are required to submit various documents, including a copy of their citizenship certificate and proof of inclusion in a local electoral list. A financial deposit of Rs 10,000 forms an integral part of the nomination process. However, in an effort to promote inclusivity and representation, this amount is halved for female candidates and those hailing from Dalit, marginalized, and economically disadvantaged communities.

Additional Requirements and the Role of Parties

Candidates affiliated with political parties must present an official party endorsement. Identification documents are necessary for members of the Dalit community, while candidates with disabilities are required to submit disability certificates. Similarly, representatives of minority groups must provide minority community certificates. Nomination papers are expected to include proposer and seconder names, along with a certificate containing the names of electoral college members.

Transparency and Accountability

Candidates must also disclose property details and provide self-declarations of eligibility. Proof of resignation from any existing public positions is essential to ensure that candidates meet the eligibility criteria. The terms of 19 elected and one nominated member of the National Assembly are set to conclude on March 3, necessitating these upcoming elections. For any additional information or queries, the Election Commission has provided a contact email and phone numbers.

