Elections

Nepal Gears up for National Assembly Elections: Detailed Nomination Guidelines Released

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:11 am EST
Nepal Gears up for National Assembly Elections: Detailed Nomination Guidelines Released

In a significant move towards strengthening democracy, the Election Commission of Nepal has finalized preparations for the imminent National Assembly elections, scheduled to take place on January 25, 2024. The nomination phase for these crucial elections is set to commence on January 8, 2024, providing aspiring candidates a platform to vie for these esteemed positions.

Decoding the Nomination Process

The Commission has presented detailed guidance regarding the required documentation for candidate nominations. Aspiring candidates are required to submit various documents, including a copy of their citizenship certificate and proof of inclusion in a local electoral list. A financial deposit of Rs 10,000 forms an integral part of the nomination process. However, in an effort to promote inclusivity and representation, this amount is halved for female candidates and those hailing from Dalit, marginalized, and economically disadvantaged communities.

Additional Requirements and the Role of Parties

Candidates affiliated with political parties must present an official party endorsement. Identification documents are necessary for members of the Dalit community, while candidates with disabilities are required to submit disability certificates. Similarly, representatives of minority groups must provide minority community certificates. Nomination papers are expected to include proposer and seconder names, along with a certificate containing the names of electoral college members.

Transparency and Accountability

Candidates must also disclose property details and provide self-declarations of eligibility. Proof of resignation from any existing public positions is essential to ensure that candidates meet the eligibility criteria. The terms of 19 elected and one nominated member of the National Assembly are set to conclude on March 3, necessitating these upcoming elections. For any additional information or queries, the Election Commission has provided a contact email and phone numbers.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has allocated PKR 17 billion for security measures for the forthcoming general election in 2024. Despite requiring 600,000 police officers, only 200,000 are currently available. The nomination deadline for the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies concluded on December 24, with the scrutiny of nomination papers scheduled from December 25-30. Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be lodged until January 3, with decisions on these appeals to be delivered by January 10.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

