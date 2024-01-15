en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Nelson Mandela of Taiwan, Shih Ming-teh, Passes Away at 83

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:15 pm EST
Nelson Mandela of Taiwan, Shih Ming-teh, Passes Away at 83

The ‘Nelson Mandela of Taiwan’, Shih Ming-teh, a towering figure in Taiwan’s democracy movement, has died at the ripe age of 83. Shih, a relentless advocate for human rights and democracy, spent over 25 years of his life in prison for his staunch opposition to Taiwan’s former authoritarian rule.

Political Activism and Imprisonment

Shih’s political activism was ignited by a call for Taiwan’s independence from China, an act that earned him his first stint in prison between 1962 and 1977 on charges of sedition. He was incarcerated again from 1980 to 1990 for his participation in the Kaohsiung Incident, a pro-democracy protest brutally suppressed by the then ruling Kuomintang regime.

Leadership and Opposition

Unyielding in his commitment to democratic principles, Shih served as the chairman of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from 1993 to 1996, and later as a legislator until 2002. Despite his past affiliation with the DPP, Shih morphed into a critical opponent of DPP President Chen Shui-bian, leading a public campaign against Chen’s administration over allegations of corruption in 2006.

Legacy Beyond Politics

Shih’s influence extended beyond the political realm. He founded the Shih Ming-Te Foundation, a testament to his enduring commitment to advancing ethnic reconciliation, national freedom, equality, democracy, and human rights. His death marks the culmination of an era in Taiwan’s democratic journey and stands as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made in the pursuit of political freedom and human rights.

0
Human Rights Politics Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
17 mins ago
Heroic Rescue: Man Saves Two Girls from Icy Waters in Germany
In an incident that underscores the inherent danger of frozen bodies of water, two young girls, aged 9 and 10, found themselves in a life-threatening situation near the southern German city of Nuremberg. The girls were playing on a frozen lake when the ice gave way beneath them, plunging them into the icy waters below.
Heroic Rescue: Man Saves Two Girls from Icy Waters in Germany
Justice4Windrush Campaign Demands Accelerated Compensation for Windrush Victims
54 mins ago
Justice4Windrush Campaign Demands Accelerated Compensation for Windrush Victims
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
1 hour ago
Palestine Action Activists Arrested Over Alleged Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
Casualties and Displacement Rise as Conflict Hits 100-Day Milestone
30 mins ago
Casualties and Displacement Rise as Conflict Hits 100-Day Milestone
Assault on Mental Patient Sparks Outrage and Concerns over Safety Measures
53 mins ago
Assault on Mental Patient Sparks Outrage and Concerns over Safety Measures
Inmates Seek Compensation for Torture in Private Prison, Sparking Debate on Prison Privatization
53 mins ago
Inmates Seek Compensation for Torture in Private Prison, Sparking Debate on Prison Privatization
Latest Headlines
World News
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 min
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Iranian Fans Show Solidarity with Palestinians Amidst AFC Asian Cup
3 mins
Iranian Fans Show Solidarity with Palestinians Amidst AFC Asian Cup
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in FIH Olympic Qualifiers
4 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in FIH Olympic Qualifiers
Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President William Lie, Defying Beijing
4 mins
Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President William Lie, Defying Beijing
Novak Djokovic's Mixed Feelings Towards New Crowd Rules at Australian Open 2024
5 mins
Novak Djokovic's Mixed Feelings Towards New Crowd Rules at Australian Open 2024
AC Milan Outclasses AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Clash
5 mins
AC Milan Outclasses AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Clash
Dads Design Revolutionary Wearable Breast Pump: A Leap Forward in Baby Care Industry
6 mins
Dads Design Revolutionary Wearable Breast Pump: A Leap Forward in Baby Care Industry
England Grapples with 'Severe Absence' Crisis in Schools: 140,000 Pupils at Stake
6 mins
England Grapples with 'Severe Absence' Crisis in Schools: 140,000 Pupils at Stake
Novak Djokovic Expresses Discontent Over New Crowd Rules at Australian Open
6 mins
Novak Djokovic Expresses Discontent Over New Crowd Rules at Australian Open
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 min
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
53 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
16 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app