Nelson Mandela of Taiwan, Shih Ming-teh, Passes Away at 83

The ‘Nelson Mandela of Taiwan’, Shih Ming-teh, a towering figure in Taiwan’s democracy movement, has died at the ripe age of 83. Shih, a relentless advocate for human rights and democracy, spent over 25 years of his life in prison for his staunch opposition to Taiwan’s former authoritarian rule.

Political Activism and Imprisonment

Shih’s political activism was ignited by a call for Taiwan’s independence from China, an act that earned him his first stint in prison between 1962 and 1977 on charges of sedition. He was incarcerated again from 1980 to 1990 for his participation in the Kaohsiung Incident, a pro-democracy protest brutally suppressed by the then ruling Kuomintang regime.

Leadership and Opposition

Unyielding in his commitment to democratic principles, Shih served as the chairman of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from 1993 to 1996, and later as a legislator until 2002. Despite his past affiliation with the DPP, Shih morphed into a critical opponent of DPP President Chen Shui-bian, leading a public campaign against Chen’s administration over allegations of corruption in 2006.

Legacy Beyond Politics

Shih’s influence extended beyond the political realm. He founded the Shih Ming-Te Foundation, a testament to his enduring commitment to advancing ethnic reconciliation, national freedom, equality, democracy, and human rights. His death marks the culmination of an era in Taiwan’s democratic journey and stands as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made in the pursuit of political freedom and human rights.