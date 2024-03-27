Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Faces R171 Million Cut in Grants Due to Underspending

The National Treasury has significantly reduced grant funding to the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro by more than R171 million, highlighting a critical issue of underspending that has stalled important infrastructure and informal settlement upgrades. This decision impacts two crucial allocations: the urban and informal settlement grants. In the current financial year, the Metro has only managed to utilize close to 40% of the allocated Treasury grant, falling short of its spending target.

Advertisment

Immediate Reactions and Plans for Recovery

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Gary van Niekerk has publicly recognized the gravity of the situation and announced that a robust plan of action is being formulated to address this matter efficiently. "We need to commit that money, we need to put projects in place once that money is committed. We will sign projects and make the commitment to Treasury that indeed this money will be spent," Mayor van Niekerk stated, emphasizing the urgency to correct course. However, opposition parties have been quick to attribute the underspending to a lack of planning and foresight by the coalition government, raising concerns over the potential negative impact on the city's service delivery.

Political Parties Weigh In

Advertisment

Retief Odendaal, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Caucus leader, criticized the government's handling of the situation, pointing out the severe consequences of such financial mismanagement. "What we have here is a government that the latest cuts gazetted last week indicating the cuts was going to fulfill another R 172 million, it highlights the inability of Nelson Mandela Bay to spend their money to make progress by the end of February. Two-thirds into the financial year the city was standing at 29%, we need more than one-third," Odendaal remarked. Meanwhile, United Democratic Movement (UDM) Councillor Luxolo Namette expressed disappointment, labeling the current coalition as incompetent and highlighting the unfairness to the taxpayers of Nelson Mandela Bay.

Looking Forward

The funding cut from the National Treasury serves as a wake-up call for the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro to streamline its financial management and project execution strategies. With the Mayor's commitment to a corrective action plan, the coming months are crucial for the Metro to demonstrate its ability to efficiently utilize allocated funds, ensuring that the much-needed upgrades to infrastructure and informal settlements are not further delayed. The opposition's criticisms underscore the broader implications of this financial hiccup, stressing the importance of accountability and effective governance for the well-being of Nelson Mandela Bay's residents.