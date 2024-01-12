NEIP CEO Controversy: Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting to OSP

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has been embroiled in a controversy that has stirred the political landscape. The specifics of the allegations are yet undisclosed, but they have drawn the attention of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), an entity responsible for investigating and prosecuting cases of corruption and other criminal offenses involving public officials and politically exposed persons.

Allegations and Denials

It was reported that the complaint leading to the investigation by the OSP was lodged by Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem Central, and political rival of Nkansah. However, in a recent turn of events, Anyimadu-Antwi has categorically denied these allegations. He stated, ‘It’s just speculation – I know nothing about the arrest. I haven’t made any report to the Special Prosecutor. It’s just mere speculation just to destroy my image.’

The Intricacies of Political Rivalry

Adding a further layer of complexity to the unfolding saga, Anyimadu-Antwi has accused the NPP Asante Akim Central constituency secretary of bias and spreading false information. The MP also clarified that financial support provided to constituents is not personal handouts, refuting claims of distributing GH¢300 individually to delegates.

Implications for Public Institutions

This development is indicative of the broader efforts to ensure accountability and transparency within public institutions. The arrest and release of Nkansah, and the subsequent denial by Anyimadu-Antwi of any involvement, raise pertinent questions about the integrity of the NPP Parliamentary primaries and the role of money distribution in the campaign process.