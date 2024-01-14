Nehawu Takes Minister Lindiwe Zulu to Court Over Director-General Reappointment

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has escalated its disagreement with Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu to a legal level, taking her to the Labour Court over the reappointment of Linton Mchunu as the acting director-general in her department.

The legal action initiated by Nehawu against Minister Zulu spotlights a dispute over the process or decision involved in Mchunu’s reappointment.

The union’s move to challenge this decision in court has ignited a discord between the union and the minister. It has drawn attention to the governance and administrative processes within the Department of Social Development, raising questions about the transparency and effectiveness of these procedures.