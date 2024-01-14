Nehawu Initiates Legal Action Over Controversial Appointment

The power dynamics within South Africa’s public sector take a new twist as the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) takes legal action against a recent appointment.

This move underscores the union’s commitment to ensuring fair labour practices within its operational sectors, which encompass education, health, and allied services.

In a surprising turn of events, Nehawu has filed court papers against the Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, over her decision to reappoint Linton Mchunu as the acting director-general (DG) in her department.

The union is requesting a judicial review of this appointment, arguing it should be nullified and set aside.

The details surrounding Nehawu’s discontent with this appointment are not immediately apparent. However, the move highlights the union’s resolve to confront what it perceives to be an improper or unjust appointment.

This action is a manifestation of the union’s mandate to uphold the rights of workers and ensure fair employment practices within the sectors it represents.