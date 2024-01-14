en English
Politics

Nehawu Initiates Legal Action Over Controversial Appointment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:30 pm EST
Nehawu Initiates Legal Action Over Controversial Appointment

The power dynamics within South Africa’s public sector take a new twist as the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) takes legal action against a recent appointment.

This move underscores the union’s commitment to ensuring fair labour practices within its operational sectors, which encompass education, health, and allied services.

In a surprising turn of events, Nehawu has filed court papers against the Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, over her decision to reappoint Linton Mchunu as the acting director-general (DG) in her department.

The union is requesting a judicial review of this appointment, arguing it should be nullified and set aside.

The details surrounding Nehawu’s discontent with this appointment are not immediately apparent. However, the move highlights the union’s resolve to confront what it perceives to be an improper or unjust appointment.

This action is a manifestation of the union’s mandate to uphold the rights of workers and ensure fair employment practices within the sectors it represents.

Politics South Africa
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

